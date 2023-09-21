- Part of the items needed for collection tasks have been reduced.
- Some crafting task conditions have been modified, affecting the quantity of items needed.
- Rewards for certain tasks have been increased.
- A bug where listed goods prices did not receive the bonus has been corrected.
- Fixed the issue of random properties appearing when delivering equipment.
- Models for some summoned entities have been replaced.
- Fixed a bug which didn't allow rebirth on the Xuanwu map.
- Fixed bugs regarding inaccurate skill descriptions.
- Fixed a bug where infinite effects would trigger after the Bloodline Awakening used area skills.
- Increased the success rate of bloodline fusion items.
- Fixed a display error with the Charge skill.
- Fixed a bug where acquired items did not increase quantities during tasks.
- Fixed a bug where the model of an adventure building disappeared upon loading.
- Fixed a bug where the added price of listed items didn't change.
Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Email address: starchess08@gmail.com
