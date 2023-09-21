 Skip to content

Vampire Hunters update for 21 September 2023

Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #1

Update #4 Hotfix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Hunters!

Our players rock! We received a ton of feedback right after we launched the Major Update, and this Hotfix #1 will address some of the reported issues. Another Hotfix is coming very soon to address remaining issues.

Changelog:
  • Fixed the bug in the conversion of old save progress to Reputation Level.
  • Anyone with an old save that opened the game and did not receive enough Reputation Level will receive it now.
  • Changed the XP progression of the Reputation Level (now you need less XP to advance).
  • The cost to unlock new Permanent Upgrade tiers is now the same after rebirth (rebirth had an higher cost).
  • Increased the gold chance amount during combos.

Have a great hunt!
Cheers!

