Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #1

Our players rock! We received a ton of feedback right after we launched the Major Update, and this Hotfix #1 will address some of the reported issues. Another Hotfix is coming very soon to address remaining issues.
Changelog:
- Fixed the bug in the conversion of old save progress to Reputation Level.
- Anyone with an old save that opened the game and did not receive enough Reputation Level will receive it now.
- Changed the XP progression of the Reputation Level (now you need less XP to advance).
- The cost to unlock new Permanent Upgrade tiers is now the same after rebirth (rebirth had an higher cost).
- Increased the gold chance amount during combos.
