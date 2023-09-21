Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #1

Hello, Hunters!

Our players rock! We received a ton of feedback right after we launched the Major Update, and this Hotfix #1 will address some of the reported issues. Another Hotfix is coming very soon to address remaining issues.

Changelog:

Fixed the bug in the conversion of old save progress to Reputation Level.

Anyone with an old save that opened the game and did not receive enough Reputation Level will receive it now.

Changed the XP progression of the Reputation Level (now you need less XP to advance).

The cost to unlock new Permanent Upgrade tiers is now the same after rebirth (rebirth had an higher cost).

Increased the gold chance amount during combos.

Have a great hunt!

Cheers!