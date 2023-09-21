 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 21 September 2023

9/21/2023 PAtch

Build 12245869

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cleaned up the pickup system to remove or reduce any possible delays when collecting objects.

Made it so that the Divemaster bubbles will now move to reflect changing currents also.

Cheers

