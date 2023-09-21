VR
🚀 Features & Tweaks
- ‘Remember Me’ at login is now enabled by default.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed being unable to save screenshots taken in another user’s personal Collab room to LandingPad.
- Fixed the purple headset outline not appearing when performing the passthrough gesture.
- Fixed being unable to open the edit panel for videos.
- Fixed a memory leak when leaving Collab rooms.
- HDR environments set in a Collab room now correctly download for all users without requiring a rejoin.
- Fixed being unable to change the point weight of NURBS surfaces.
- Editing a non-polar symmetrical object no longer causes the bake polar symmetry option to be unavailable on the next polar symmetrical volume or NURBS ribbon you edit.
- Fixed being unable to successfully reconnect to LandingPad if ‘Remember Me’ option was disabled.
- Users deactivated from an organisation can no longer see that organization can no longer still see that organization listed in the dropdown.
- Saving over an existing file using ‘Save’ no longer creates a black thumbnail.
Screen Collab
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Improved the appearance of VR user’s menus when following them at very small scale.
