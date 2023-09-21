 Skip to content

Gravity Sketch VR update for 21 September 2023

6.0.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR

🚀 Features & Tweaks

  • ‘Remember Me’ at login is now enabled by default.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed being unable to save screenshots taken in another user’s personal Collab room to LandingPad.
  • Fixed the purple headset outline not appearing when performing the passthrough gesture.
  • Fixed being unable to open the edit panel for videos.
  • Fixed a memory leak when leaving Collab rooms.
  • HDR environments set in a Collab room now correctly download for all users without requiring a rejoin.
  • Fixed being unable to change the point weight of NURBS surfaces.
  • Editing a non-polar symmetrical object no longer causes the bake polar symmetry option to be unavailable on the next polar symmetrical volume or NURBS ribbon you edit.
  • Fixed being unable to successfully reconnect to LandingPad if ‘Remember Me’ option was disabled.
  • Users deactivated from an organisation can no longer see that organization can no longer still see that organization listed in the dropdown.
  • Saving over an existing file using ‘Save’ no longer creates a black thumbnail.

Screen Collab

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Improved the appearance of VR user’s menus when following them at very small scale.

