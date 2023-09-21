 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 21 September 2023

Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12245596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Now when you cancel the laying of the conveyor belt using RMB, your drone does not fire a shot
-The same goes for electrical wiring

