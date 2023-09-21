New Update!

 Skip to content

Anamnesis update for 21 September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12245553 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added a new rare event, where your match can be blown out (like in the trailer)
  • The creature now has a second spawn location, which it will use if the player is too close to its normal spawn location
  • The creature will now always run away from the player when transitioning into its hiding state, its move speed when looking for a hiding spot has also been increased
  • Increased the duration of the chase state, and the hiding state
  • Fixed an issue that caused the match to be lit for longer than anticipated

