New Update!

- Added a new rare event, where your match can be blown out (like in the trailer)
- The creature now has a second spawn location, which it will use if the player is too close to its normal spawn location
- The creature will now always run away from the player when transitioning into its hiding state, its move speed when looking for a hiding spot has also been increased
- Increased the duration of the chase state, and the hiding state
- Fixed an issue that caused the match to be lit for longer than anticipated
Anamnesis update for 21 September 2023
