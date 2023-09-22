Patch Notes - 22/09/2023

v1.0.3.28195
Ecaz
- Can no longer build improvement office
- Knights can be executed (not Champions and Heroes)
- Knights consume 5 → 6 Command points
- Drone has 15 → 20 Solari upkeep and use 3 → 4 fuel cell and 3 → 4 Command point
- Development “Political Art” 30 → 15 influence per masterpiece built
- 10k Hegemony 50 → 30 free votes on every resolutions
- Whitmore + development “National Mythos” bonus of power around champions from the tech do not stack anymore
Atreides
- Development “Atreides Foremen” Fully crewed harvester get +10% → +15% spice production every tax paid (up to 5 → 3 times)
Fremen
- Harvesting team cost 40 → 30 manpower
- Harvesting crew cost 40 → 30 manpower
- Fixed discrepancy in upkeep of harvesting team on deployment
Corrino
- Development “Imperial Protocols”: +3 → +2 armor to units that have numerical superiority in a region.
- Operation “Consolidation”: +3 → +2 armor. Do not increase over time anymore.
Buildings
- Mason guild 15 → 10 Solari in fully built villages
- Military factory 15% → 10% power & health to units, +100% → +50% upkeep to units
Other
- Development “Advanced Engineering” +3% → +2% production per building in the village
- 30% CHOAM Share bonus +20% → +15% power
Bug Fix
- Fixed missing translations for Tutorial 5
- Fixed broken saves from 1.0.1
- Fixed Ecaz’s Live Performance applying to units passing by in a shuttle
- Fixed missing House Ecaz multiplayer ping
