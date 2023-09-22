 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dune: Spice Wars update for 22 September 2023

Patch Notes - 22/09/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12245548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
v1.0.3.28195

Ecaz

  • Can no longer build improvement office
  • Knights can be executed (not Champions and Heroes)
  • Knights consume 5 → 6 Command points
  • Drone has 15 → 20 Solari upkeep and use 3 → 4 fuel cell and 3 → 4 Command point
  • Development “Political Art” 30 → 15 influence per masterpiece built
  • 10k Hegemony 50 → 30 free votes on every resolutions
  • Whitmore + development “National Mythos” bonus of power around champions from the tech do not stack anymore

Atreides

  • Development “Atreides Foremen” Fully crewed harvester get +10% → +15% spice production every tax paid (up to 5 → 3 times)

Fremen

  • Harvesting team cost 40 → 30 manpower
  • Harvesting crew cost 40 → 30 manpower
  • Fixed discrepancy in upkeep of harvesting team on deployment

Corrino

  • Development “Imperial Protocols”: +3 → +2 armor to units that have numerical superiority in a region.
  • Operation “Consolidation”: +3 → +2 armor. Do not increase over time anymore.

Buildings

  • Mason guild 15 → 10 Solari in fully built villages
  • Military factory 15% → 10% power & health to units, +100% → +50% upkeep to units

Other

  • Development “Advanced Engineering” +3% → +2% production per building in the village
  • 30% CHOAM Share bonus +20% → +15% power

Bug Fix

  • Fixed missing translations for Tutorial 5
  • Fixed broken saves from 1.0.1
  • Fixed Ecaz’s Live Performance applying to units passing by in a shuttle
  • Fixed missing House Ecaz multiplayer ping

Changed files in this update

DuneSpiceWars Content Depot 1605221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link