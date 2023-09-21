Update 2.3.211

This update has a number of small fixes and improvements, as well as additional languages for eSail Pro. A huge thank you to all our community translators!

Added missing throttle handle

Better debugging when leaving a challenge

Added French, German, Spanish, Greek, Italian, Dutch languages for eSail Pro.

Changed hand compass scale to make it larger

Binoc and hand compass icons in drawer. Moved tooltip down as was fighting cursor on certain resolution/scaling combinations

Fixed bug where in central mooring sometimes crew could not pull line

Fixed bug where boat heading was not being restored in Sandbox

Now saving ‘wind’ mode and ‘true wind’ setting. Also made sure that Autopilot settings were applied on restoring