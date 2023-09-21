 Skip to content

eSail Sailing Simulator update for 21 September 2023

Update 2.3.211

Update 2.3.211

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a number of small fixes and improvements, as well as additional languages for eSail Pro. A huge thank you to all our community translators!

  • Added missing throttle handle
  • Better debugging when leaving a challenge
  • Added French, German, Spanish, Greek, Italian, Dutch languages for eSail Pro.
  • Changed hand compass scale to make it larger
  • Binoc and hand compass icons in drawer. Moved tooltip down as was fighting cursor on certain resolution/scaling combinations
  • Fixed bug where in central mooring sometimes crew could not pull line
  • Fixed bug where boat heading was not being restored in Sandbox
  • Now saving ‘wind’ mode and ‘true wind’ setting. Also made sure that Autopilot settings were applied on restoring

