Update 2.3.211

This update has a number of small fixes and improvements, as well as additional languages for eSail Pro. A huge thank you to all our community translators!
- Added missing throttle handle
- Better debugging when leaving a challenge
- Added French, German, Spanish, Greek, Italian, Dutch languages for eSail Pro.
- Changed hand compass scale to make it larger
- Binoc and hand compass icons in drawer. Moved tooltip down as was fighting cursor on certain resolution/scaling combinations
- Fixed bug where in central mooring sometimes crew could not pull line
- Fixed bug where boat heading was not being restored in Sandbox
- Now saving ‘wind’ mode and ‘true wind’ setting. Also made sure that Autopilot settings were applied on restoring
Changed files in this update