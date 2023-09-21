Update V0.53





• Added the race drone Foxeer Caesar V2

• Added 10 new racing tracks

• Fixed an issue with incorrect yaw rotation values in angle mode and altitude hold modes

• Improved sensitivity of track checkpoints

• Expanded the range of gravity fine-tuning for all drones to plus or minus 50%

• Fine-tuned analog video effects

• Made minor performance adjustments to 65mm, 75mm, Drashark, 35FA, and 5RA drones

• Adjusted the speed of AI drones

• Reduced the long press reset time to 1 second

• Corrected track information

• Corrected drone information