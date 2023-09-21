 Skip to content

FPV LOGIC update for 21 September 2023

Update V0.53

Update V0.53

Build 12245397

• Added the race drone Foxeer Caesar V2
• Added 10 new racing tracks
• Fixed an issue with incorrect yaw rotation values in angle mode and altitude hold modes
• Improved sensitivity of track checkpoints
• Expanded the range of gravity fine-tuning for all drones to plus or minus 50%
• Fine-tuned analog video effects
• Made minor performance adjustments to 65mm, 75mm, Drashark, 35FA, and 5RA drones
• Adjusted the speed of AI drones
• Reduced the long press reset time to 1 second
• Corrected track information
• Corrected drone information

