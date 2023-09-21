Meet the new season and major update — “I'mMortal”!

Thanks to your feedback, we've been working hard on balancing powers in the arena and making changes to Bram van Helsing's abilities! We’ve also added the community-favorite Cabaret Dancer outfit to the customization chest. But that's not all, as another champion is rushing to join us.

He may not have a fedora, but that doesn't stop him from being a troublesome, hardcore and influential gangster in the arena of the dark gods. Meet Nikolai Orlov: coming to the new season of the battle pass "I'mMortal"!

Nikolai "Deadhead" Orlov

Nikolai Orlov, a powerful business man who trades arms around the globe. Few people can boast of having met this man personally, and those who have — prefer to keep their mouths shut, because even the mention of his name instills awe in the hearts of skilled mercenaries and hardened criminals.

The profile of his activities was wide — from private security and cargo transportation to covert operations to change the government in Latin America. However, Orlov’s true claim to fame was the arms trade. There is no client whose wishes he could not fulfill, and there is no weapon that he could not get.

Having learned about the deadly and dangerous game F.O.A.D. he used his connections and wealth to get there. Unlike other fighters, Nikolai didn't need a special invitation - Orlov's diamonds open any door.

Ability "Drone Strike"

For 15 seconds you gain control of the Attack Drone. At your command, the drone can fire a barrage of missiles at a selected point.

Each use of the drone requires money. The drone comes with a gift: a bulletproof vest and a firearm.

CRSED: F.O.A.D. — The Bear of Wall Street Pack

This pack includes:

Nikolai "Deadhead" Orlov — champion unlock

"Oligarch" outfit

"Gzhel" HK UMP 45 skin

700 Golden Crowns

Full list of changes