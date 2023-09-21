 Skip to content

PUSHER - Drug Tycoon update for 21 September 2023

RENT and NEGOTIATION update - v.1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12245149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🎮 Greetings, Community! 🎮

🚀 Next steps on our roadmap are done - RENT and NEGOTIATION udpate is live.

Update will work with your old saves!

The update includes:

  • 💲Trade deals negotiations💲:

Sometimes the [color=#FFD700]TRADE DEAL[/color] price will be negotiable.

Negotiation is handled through a mini game.

A correct stop of [color=gold]DOLLAR SIGN[/color] will improve the price, an incorrect stop will make it worse.

  • 🏢Buying bulidings for rent🏢:

In addition to PROPERTIES, which are businesses you can run, you can now invest your hard-earned [color=#00ff8d]BANK MONEY[/color] to buy buildings that will provide you with legitimate income every day.

By buying upgrades, you can increase the income from rent of your buildings.

The buildings can be found on the map.

💪Have fun with the new update💪

👷‍♂️ Full V2 update for PUSHER, which includes all features in ROADMAP, is is right around the corner.👷‍♂️

🌟 Have an great day and amazing week! 🎉

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2497211
  • Loading history…
