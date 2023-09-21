Minor fixes and adjustments

Attempted to fix an issue causing the save file to get corrupted.

The game will create a new save file whenever it attempts to load a corrupted one instead of simply getting stuck on a black screen.

Reduced the amount of projectiles in the firewall phase of the last boss.

The firewall phase has a background effect which can be quite costly to run on old computers. Long ago I implemented a mechanism that measures your FPS and forces the background to look worse until your FPS stabilizes at 45 or above. Some people were still getting low FPS on the lowest background quality, so it's been adjusted to nerf itself even further before stopping.

There were actually more minor changes. I forgot what they were since I released them in small patches that had no release notes written for them.