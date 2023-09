Dear players, hello everyone. I'm sorry for not updating the game for a long time. Shortly after the game was released, the source code was damaged. Recently, I just repaired the code. After the repair, there may be some unstable parts in the game, such as errors, bugs, and other events. I hope that players can tell me about the problems they encounter through the community or other means so that I can make modifications. In the future, the game may be updated approximately every two weeks. Please look forward to it.

This update includes:

Flame Bullet: After selecting an upgrade, there is a chance to generate an area that causes continuous damage to enemies who enter it after the bullet disappears or is destroyed. Turret Mode: When the player stops moving, it will increase attack speed, damage, and defense. Extra Bullet: Every five bullets fired will shoot an enhanced bullet. Multiple selections increase damage.

各位玩家,大家好,很抱歉很长时间没有进行更新,在游戏发布不久后,游戏源代码损坏了,最近刚将代码进行了修复,修复后,游戏可能有不稳定的地方,比如报错,产生bug等事件的发生ːsteamsadː,希望各位玩家能够将遇见的问题通过社区或其他方式告诉我,以进行修改,以后游戏可能每半个月左右进行一次更新,还请各位玩家期待。ːsteamhappyː

本次更新:

1.火焰子弹:在选择升级后,有概率发射在子弹消失或摧毁后,生成一片区域,对走入其中的敌人造成持续伤害。

2.炮台模式:在玩家停止移动的时候,将增加攻击速度,伤害和防御。

3.额外子弹:每五发子弹发射一枚强化子弹,多次选择伤害增加。