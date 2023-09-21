Dear players, hello everyone. I'm sorry for not updating the game for a long time. Shortly after the game was released, the source code was damaged. Recently, I just repaired the code. After the repair, there may be some unstable parts in the game, such as errors, bugs, and other events. I hope that players can tell me about the problems they encounter through the community or other means so that I can make modifications. In the future, the game may be updated approximately every two weeks. Please look forward to it.

This update includes:

Flame Bullet: After selecting an upgrade, there is a chance to generate an area that causes continuous damage to enemies who enter it after the bullet disappears or is destroyed. Turret Mode: When the player stops moving, it will increase attack speed, damage, and defense. Extra Bullet: Every five bullets fired will shoot an enhanced bullet. Multiple selections increase damage.

各位玩家，大家好，很抱歉很长时间没有进行更新，在游戏发布不久后，游戏源代码损坏了，最近刚将代码进行了修复，修复后，游戏可能有不稳定的地方，比如报错，产生bug等事件的发生ːsteamsadː，希望各位玩家能够将遇见的问题通过社区或其他方式告诉我，以进行修改，以后游戏可能每半个月左右进行一次更新，还请各位玩家期待。ːsteamhappyː

本次更新:

1.火焰子弹:在选择升级后，有概率发射在子弹消失或摧毁后，生成一片区域，对走入其中的敌人造成持续伤害。

2.炮台模式：在玩家停止移动的时候，将增加攻击速度，伤害和防御。

3.额外子弹：每五发子弹发射一枚强化子弹，多次选择伤害增加。