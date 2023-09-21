September Playtest Week! 🎮

Playtest **Week** end

Welcome to Playtest Week! Time to battle it out on the challenge leaderboards, Bury each other in garbage in Party Mode Vs, matches, and hone your blockbusting skills.

Things are really beginning to heat up this month ♨️🥵 with...



New VOLCANO Zone Challenges 🌋🔥

A wholly unique spin on the TopplePOP physics gameplay - hexagonal puzzle-pieces deep in a steamy caldera of hazardous magma - don't touch the hot stuff, and rescue the Grumbles before it erupts from below!

New Panda Character 🐼

The ever-chill sifu of blockbusting, fiercely friendly, and so cuddly!

Hex-Blocks

These blocks slide to fit neatly in Honeycomb formations for a unique twist on regular TopplePOP physics gameplay.

Party Mix

Want to play by your own rules? Mix it up in Party Mode, in Free-for-All or Teams, with up to 3 friends.

We've also unlocked a volcano-only mix for those who LAVA good challenge!

Challenge Mode

Climb the ranks on our prestigious Hall of Fame leaderboard as you conquer Challenge mode. Brace yourself to dive deep into these red-hot puzzles! 🌶️🌶️🌶️

Jump into sharing your game

Did you catch that incredible combo?! From a certain loss to a stunning victory! SHARE YOUR MOMENTS WITH US! Whether it's an epic showdown, a blazing-fast speedrun, or even an unforgettable upset– Save and share your replay with us in our #replays channel on Discord as well as @topplepopreplays for easy sharing.

While on Discord, if you have questions, ideas or want to let us know what works or doesn’t work, please do so. We want to make each monthly playtest bigger and better than before.

Are you a content creator?

Over our playtest weekends we love to tune into streamers and creators playing TopplePOP and will share your streams with our audience too. Those who bounce together, grow together! Join us on Discord and tell us your channel and when you’ll be streaming!

Finally, all you need to do to be involved with our playtest is head to TopplePOP.com and enter your email to receive your Steam key.

Thanks to all that get involved for Your continued help making topplePOP the best i can be.