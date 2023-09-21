publishing "BANCROFT" from beta to live

FEATURE: Crafting helper panel for workstations
FEATURE: Mouseover to show unlock requirements on rooms
FEATURE: Save-independent endings. You can now unlock a History with one save, and access it from the Histories screen even when playing another save. (When you open the game, it'll log any new Histories from your current AUTOSAVE and store them permanently.)
Two matching spintriae can now be converted into a spool of metal wire.
Items fixed to the wall no longer highlight as Considerable.
To minimise beach-madness, some UI elements only appear once you're out of the first phase of the game
Added an 'Unlock All Resolutions' checkbox option for people who really don't want to play in 16:10
Aspect-finder pulse now keeps going if you leave your mouse over the aspect display
Little bit of camera easing
Fixed some incorrect crafting hints
Expanded hints on Determinations and ending-related info
Fixed Curse of the Flying Scroll/Phonograph bug
Rev Tim no longer pretends like he's going to give you two Memories on first introduction
Roots Origin Determination no longer claims to affect Grail
Tree of Wisdoms auto-closes when you hit Backspace
Clarified some Moth and Lantern History text
Added some clarifying information about Numa frequency
Dog is no longer confusingly found in staff-room if already found elsewhere (in new games, anyway)
Candles, and some llies, are no longer Fuel
Fatigued Soul cards now properly affected by theoplasmic contamination
Deeplight Corals didn't allow crafting.
Deep Mandaic no longer alphabetised under M
Fludd Gallery glassware is a little less greedy for clicks
Some experimental perf optimisations
Added a hotkey to hide the HUD/UI, for screenshot enthusiasts
UI Scale is now a slider
Fixed annoying mouseover flicker bug on aspect preview
Rags are now Fabric
VSync options are now separate from quality settings
Some more of the higher-level Memories are Persistent (but no longer Confounding Parable)
Pennies can now be disposed of
Fixed an issue where you could use hotkey to start a room unlocking while another unlock was in progress, bypassing checks and devouring the assistant
Leathy now consumed when drunk
Added some aspects to Telescope and Cage.
Tweaked some miscued recipes to fit their skills better.
All Altars which accept Lights now also accept Fuels and Pigments.
Dragging an item a very long way from a newly unlocked room while scrolling will no longer make the item disappear
Activated nooks in the dispensary room in the Motley Tower
Tiny icons for things now preserve the correct aspect ratio
Typos!
HOTFIX: 'ghostcrafting' issue (thanks E.K.) where mysterious empty recipe info could appear in helper panel
HOTFIX: no black border around books
HOTFIX: silly bug fixed where books were taking up too much space
HOTFIX: reverted accidental ordering changes in trays
HOTFIX: Reduced likelihood of pulse-search getting stuck
HOTFIX: Occasional issue with cards escaping from inside workstations
HOTFIX: Sun-Cross symbol has suitable aspects again
HOTFIX: ordering for money is sensible again
HOTFIX: truly ridiculous bug where things go BONG when you pick them up or put them down.
Book of Hours update for 21 September 2023
publishing "BANCROFT" from beta to live
