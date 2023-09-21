publishing "BANCROFT" from beta to live

FEATURE: Crafting helper panel for workstations

FEATURE: Mouseover to show unlock requirements on rooms

FEATURE: Save-independent endings. You can now unlock a History with one save, and access it from the Histories screen even when playing another save. (When you open the game, it'll log any new Histories from your current AUTOSAVE and store them permanently.)

Two matching spintriae can now be converted into a spool of metal wire.

Items fixed to the wall no longer highlight as Considerable.

To minimise beach-madness, some UI elements only appear once you're out of the first phase of the game

Added an 'Unlock All Resolutions' checkbox option for people who really don't want to play in 16:10

Aspect-finder pulse now keeps going if you leave your mouse over the aspect display

Little bit of camera easing

Fixed some incorrect crafting hints

Expanded hints on Determinations and ending-related info

Fixed Curse of the Flying Scroll/Phonograph bug

Rev Tim no longer pretends like he's going to give you two Memories on first introduction

Roots Origin Determination no longer claims to affect Grail

Tree of Wisdoms auto-closes when you hit Backspace

Clarified some Moth and Lantern History text

Added some clarifying information about Numa frequency

Dog is no longer confusingly found in staff-room if already found elsewhere (in new games, anyway)

Candles, and some llies, are no longer Fuel

Fatigued Soul cards now properly affected by theoplasmic contamination

Deeplight Corals didn't allow crafting.

Deep Mandaic no longer alphabetised under M

Fludd Gallery glassware is a little less greedy for clicks

Some experimental perf optimisations

Added a hotkey to hide the HUD/UI, for screenshot enthusiasts

UI Scale is now a slider

Fixed annoying mouseover flicker bug on aspect preview

Rags are now Fabric

VSync options are now separate from quality settings

Some more of the higher-level Memories are Persistent (but no longer Confounding Parable)

Pennies can now be disposed of

Fixed an issue where you could use hotkey to start a room unlocking while another unlock was in progress, bypassing checks and devouring the assistant

Leathy now consumed when drunk

Added some aspects to Telescope and Cage.

Tweaked some miscued recipes to fit their skills better.

All Altars which accept Lights now also accept Fuels and Pigments.

Dragging an item a very long way from a newly unlocked room while scrolling will no longer make the item disappear

Activated nooks in the dispensary room in the Motley Tower

Tiny icons for things now preserve the correct aspect ratio

Typos!

HOTFIX: 'ghostcrafting' issue (thanks E.K.) where mysterious empty recipe info could appear in helper panel

HOTFIX: no black border around books

HOTFIX: silly bug fixed where books were taking up too much space

HOTFIX: reverted accidental ordering changes in trays

HOTFIX: Reduced likelihood of pulse-search getting stuck

HOTFIX: Occasional issue with cards escaping from inside workstations

HOTFIX: Sun-Cross symbol has suitable aspects again

HOTFIX: ordering for money is sensible again

HOTFIX: truly ridiculous bug where things go BONG when you pick them up or put them down.