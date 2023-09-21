 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Imagine Earth update for 21 September 2023

Update 1.14.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12244672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed merchant sometime not arriving at all, when a single spaceport is blocked by other traders. E.g. this lead to a quest not being started in the Joma mission
  • Fixed birds sometimes flying through mountains or buildings
  • Fixed crash related to birds
  • Fixed incorrect number of competitors displayed for workshop planets
  • Fixed dynamic resolution now working anymore, related to problem with linux version

Changed files in this update

Imagine Earth Depot 280721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 280722 Depot 280722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link