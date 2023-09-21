- Fixed merchant sometime not arriving at all, when a single spaceport is blocked by other traders. E.g. this lead to a quest not being started in the Joma mission
- Fixed birds sometimes flying through mountains or buildings
- Fixed crash related to birds
- Fixed incorrect number of competitors displayed for workshop planets
- Fixed dynamic resolution now working anymore, related to problem with linux version
Imagine Earth update for 21 September 2023
Update 1.14.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
