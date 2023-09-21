Moving Out 2 | 1.3 Patch notes

Greetings F.A.R.T's! We've just released the 1.3 patch for Moving Out 2!

Thank you all for your feedback and bug reporting so far. Thanks to your help, we've managed to get this update out to you now with the following fixes and improvements! Unpack the full list below 📦

Improved Online performance

Fixed the “Don’t get off the train” bonus objective

Fixed an issue where items would jitter and clip through walls in “Sushi Gardens”

Fixed an issue in “Recall Road” where the battery can clip behind a wall

Fixed multiple connection issues when controllers are disconnected at certain times

Fixed issues with Brazilian Portuguese subtitles not appearing in certain areas

Fixed an issue which would cause the Team17 overlay to crash or not respond when the player has a high number of friends on their system

Fixed a crash when returning to the menu after failing a level

Fixed an issue where suspending your user would cause a crash when online

Fixed an issue where the “Don’t use the sliding door” objective would unlock without actually completing the objective

Fixed an issue where certain arcade levels wouldn’t show as unlocked until the game was restarted

Fixed an issue where crystals on “Train to Train Drive” could get stuck

Fixed multiple issues regarding key rebindings

Fixed an issue on “Scorching Scurry” where items could launch into the air and become stuck

Fixed an issue where certain achievements didn’t unlock when expected

Fixed an issue where music wouldn’t play in all areas as expected

Fixed an issue with the pistons in “Battery Leap Frog” when playing in reduced difficult mode

Thank you once again for all your help reporting these issues and we hope you have a Smooth time helping the residents of Packmore and beyond in the 1.3 version. If you find any more issues, please raise them in the support section of the Discord server or on the Report a Problem section on the Steam Forums.

