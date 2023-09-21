Patch 0.07b

The Source on the Hunt:

The ship itself deforms, grabs and bites at you as the first monster of Disinfection makes its return. The Infection Source itself may decide to try and make you a part of it once again, beware the claws, beware the gnashing teeth.

The Seekers:

In the Afterlife things are far from over. The Infection Source will send its mind-altering viruses after you. Keep evading them lest they weaken you until you won’t be able to fight at all. You may even turn into on of the Infection’s dreaded abominations…

The mission will now automatically end when all players are dead and when all players in Afterlife are dead too.

New Random Events:

Vaguely humanoid creatures may grow out of the ships interior, formed from the former crew of the ship. These creatures will attempt to grab hold of anyone who ventures too close, draining you of your energy.

Bugfixes:

Fixed dropping currently held item when leaving an interface,

Fixed decoration collision for straight hallway,

Fixed some inconsistencies in the AI code,

Fixed the Hunter spawning on & hunting players that are already hiding,

Fixed the Hunter multiplayer sync being done by both itself as the main Lobby sync, causing issues,

Fixed other players being able to access an interface whilst a player is already using it, causing said player to get stuck,

Fixed player getting stuck when reviving after having been killed whilst being crouched,

Fixed Nano Pattern Detector sometimes not scanning.

Polish: