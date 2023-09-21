Bulanci leaves Early Access

After years of development and almost a year in Early Access, we’re proud to announce that Bulanci officially leaves Early Access and releases in full version. Believe us, however, that the work on the game is far from finished.

On both Steam and our website, you can find a roadmap that foreshadows our plans for the following months. There is much more in development still. In near future, you can look forward to several brand-new environments, the editor, the campaign and much more.

Bulanci will also launch on consoles, with the official release on Nintendo happening very soon and more console versions following shortly after. There is definitely a lot to look forward to.

Finally, we would like to thank you for your support. Whether you got the game via crowdfunding, bought it in Early Access, or downloaded the free version, we couldn’t have done it without you. Special thanks go to those who provided us with suggestions and ideas through social media or Discord, where a growing community of fans have formed.

The official release of a game is an important milestone, which means that one chapter of the life of Bulanci ends, but a new one begins. We would be happy if you joined us on this exciting journey, and we look forward to seeing you in the game or on Discord.

Update version 3.0

Gameplay Changes

Gameplay

Added the Elite Training mode

Added localization into FR, UA, JA, ZH-TW and ZH-CN

Added the support of Hero Factory

Added achievements

Adjusted interface control

Added hints

Added the option to turn hints on/off

Added the option to configure your own keyboard controls

Pistol reload speed changed from 7 sec to 4.5 sec

Shotgun reload speed changed from 0.76 sec to 0.35 sec

Chimes now play during paused game

Newly revamped Book of History

New pages added to the Book of History

Added leaderboards with the support of training and multiplayer, accessible from the upper-right menu

The Map Editor button has been temporarily removed from the menu

Released a new DLC, Hero Factory, which enhances the Hero Factory

Released a new DLC, Map Pack, which adds 27 maps to existing environments

Multiplayer

Multiplayer optimization

Changes to main player selection (server)

Earned score is now entered into leaderboards

Support of Hero Factory

Capture the Flag

Spawn positions are now marked with team colours

Elite Training

Added a new mode, Elite Training

Fairy-Tale

Fixed a bug which caused mines under the bridge to disappear

Factory

Fixed a bug which caused Bulanci to spawn off-screen on a 4-player CTF map

Kids’ Room

Fixed a bug which caused AI to get stuck under the furniture

Additional Changes

Default keyboard controls for player 1 are now arrows, right Ctrl and right Shift (formerly WSAD, left Ctrl and left Shift)

Performance optimization

Revamped the game visuals at minimum details

Added bonuses for supporters from the Startovac platform (matchstick in mouth, white wartime hat, bed linen - skew stripes)

Added the option to get new bed linen as a reward for earning achievements

Removed mentions of Early Access

Redesigned the controls and user interface so that the whole game can be controlled using only the keyboard/controller

Added the option to adjust the volume of storyline sequences in history separately

Changed the default volume setting

Shortened the display time of the final victory screen to 3 seconds

Improved information icons on the final results screen

The mouse cursor is now hidden during a game

Each player in a multiplayer game on a single device can now adjust their Bulanek in the Hero Factory during the preparation of a game

Added an information screen after the transition from Early Access to full version

Poetry animation speed halved

Added animation of Bulanci after confirming them during game setup

Bug Fixes