Bulanci leaves Early Access

After years of development and almost a year in Early Access, we’re proud to announce that Bulanci officially leaves Early Access and releases in full version. Believe us, however, that the work on the game is far from finished.
On both Steam and our website, you can find a roadmap that foreshadows our plans for the following months. There is much more in development still. In near future, you can look forward to several brand-new environments, the editor, the campaign and much more.
Bulanci will also launch on consoles, with the official release on Nintendo happening very soon and more console versions following shortly after. There is definitely a lot to look forward to.
Finally, we would like to thank you for your support. Whether you got the game via crowdfunding, bought it in Early Access, or downloaded the free version, we couldn’t have done it without you. Special thanks go to those who provided us with suggestions and ideas through social media or Discord, where a growing community of fans have formed.
The official release of a game is an important milestone, which means that one chapter of the life of Bulanci ends, but a new one begins. We would be happy if you joined us on this exciting journey, and we look forward to seeing you in the game or on Discord.
Update version 3.0
Gameplay Changes
Gameplay
- Added the Elite Training mode
- Added localization into FR, UA, JA, ZH-TW and ZH-CN
- Added the support of Hero Factory
- Added achievements
- Adjusted interface control
- Added hints
- Added the option to turn hints on/off
- Added the option to configure your own keyboard controls
- Pistol reload speed changed from 7 sec to 4.5 sec
- Shotgun reload speed changed from 0.76 sec to 0.35 sec
- Chimes now play during paused game
- Newly revamped Book of History
- New pages added to the Book of History
- Added leaderboards with the support of training and multiplayer, accessible from the upper-right menu
- The Map Editor button has been temporarily removed from the menu
- Released a new DLC, Hero Factory, which enhances the Hero Factory
- Released a new DLC, Map Pack, which adds 27 maps to existing environments
Multiplayer
- Multiplayer optimization
- Changes to main player selection (server)
- Earned score is now entered into leaderboards
- Support of Hero Factory
Capture the Flag
- Spawn positions are now marked with team colours
Elite Training
- Added a new mode, Elite Training
Fairy-Tale
- Fixed a bug which caused mines under the bridge to disappear
Factory
- Fixed a bug which caused Bulanci to spawn off-screen on a 4-player CTF map
Kids’ Room
- Fixed a bug which caused AI to get stuck under the furniture
Additional Changes
- Default keyboard controls for player 1 are now arrows, right Ctrl and right Shift (formerly WSAD, left Ctrl and left Shift)
- Performance optimization
- Revamped the game visuals at minimum details
- Added bonuses for supporters from the Startovac platform (matchstick in mouth, white wartime hat, bed linen - skew stripes)
- Added the option to get new bed linen as a reward for earning achievements
- Removed mentions of Early Access
- Redesigned the controls and user interface so that the whole game can be controlled using only the keyboard/controller
- Added the option to adjust the volume of storyline sequences in history separately
- Changed the default volume setting
- Shortened the display time of the final victory screen to 3 seconds
- Improved information icons on the final results screen
- The mouse cursor is now hidden during a game
- Each player in a multiplayer game on a single device can now adjust their Bulanek in the Hero Factory during the preparation of a game
- Added an information screen after the transition from Early Access to full version
- Poetry animation speed halved
- Added animation of Bulanci after confirming them during game setup
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with flashing lights with some GPUs
- AI can now place mines
- Minor localization fixes
- Fixed a bug which caused glass particles to shoot off most objects
- Fixed incorrect display of online and offline players in the upper menu
- Fixed graphic defects in the intro video
- Fixed several bugs related to EOS SDK
- Minor graphic bug fixes in the game
- Minor graphic bug fixes in the interface
- Fixed game crashes during play
- Minor translation fixes
Changed files in this update