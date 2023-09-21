 Skip to content

Blender update for 21 September 2023

Blender 3.6.3 LTS Maintenance Release !

Blender 3.6.3 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the v3.6 - Stable - LTS branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.6 - Stable - LTS.

Patch Notes
  • Regression: File crashes the program. (#111235)
  • Fix (unreported) invalid memory access in new 'newer blendfile version' code. (5b6106f71aec)
  • Crash when switching to the Face select mode in 3.6. (#110136)
  • Regression: Files from last 4.0 can not be saved in 3.6.2 due to undefined region type. (#111332)
  • Fix: ensure bones are on at least one layer on blend file reading. (2fc04eaf4310e64ffbe713376e54df878c9a4279)
  • UV editor: show_gizmo does not switch off gizmos. (#110721)
  • Regression: OBJ Importer fails to import objects. (#110948)
  • Fix (partially) wrong RNA path for 'ViewShading' data. (4cf03b28b32)
  • Keyframe jump operator in the Graph Editor does not respect NLA offset. (#110789)
  • rna_prop_ui.rna_idprop_ui_create() fails to create new string property. (#110464)
  • Regression: Area resize cursor does not appear on minimized spreadsheet area. (#110085)
  • GPU: Fix signed/unsigned mismatches in shader code. (#111094)
  • Dropping object name on existing object socket in node editor not working. (#110723)
  • Swap Strips can delete strips if there is not enough space. (#109081)
  • Fix Weld modifier generating invalid mesh. (5b7af751fa5d1619c18fa1899cca885e9b8b79f0)
  • Regression: Blender Crashes On Scene Switch. (#111165)
  • Fatal crash with Freestyle SVG Export when rendering to a directory that does not exist yet. (#104723)
  • Fix #110053: Crash on linked animation data with drivers. (#110795)
  • Crash when changing asset icon. (#106976)
  • Vector displacement suspected to cause geometry artefact and CUDA error. (#111277)
  • UI: Error Logging for Some Screen Operations. (dd7f9749366)
  • Modifier's Main Dropdown goes backwards. (#111238)
  • Unable to remove added keying set from context menu. (#94129)
  • Shortcut information missing in animation editors channel context menu. (#109427)
  • Crash accessing text style properties in object mode. (#110508)
  • Linked overriden object cannot be made local (if it has a parent in the sourcefile). (#111439)
  • Fix: Memory leak in Graph editor keyframe jump. (eb77eaa7d87)
  • VSE: appended modifier stack incorrectly deletes additional modifier. (#111601)
  • Fix: missing update when library override editable is toggled. (8dd151debcb)
  • Fix dangling pointer while scrubbing in the sequencer. (c3689c4235c840da78cfe8d815abe97b94679bb6)
  • Fix #111607: Do not unregister internal nodes. (#111615)
  • Sculpting problem Radius number during push the Shift + click force back to 1px. (#111490)
  • Control point Snap does not work for NURBS Surface. (#111548)
  • Measure tool snapping does not work. (#109454)
  • GeoNodes behaviour differences between 3.6.3 RC, 4.0 master, and 1 month ago. (#111933)
  • Regression: Edit mode weights panel shows incorrect values. (#111273)
  • Regression: Crash on COW delete of shared custom data. (#109583)
  • Fix: Customdata merging does not check layer limit on destination. (2a7d6d182c4)
  • Odd blender VSE crashes - Graph editor / Proxy sizes. (#111642)
  • Regression: Pressing Enter on the file name text will not confirm file selection. (#111645)
  • Overlay drawing issues on Intel HD4400/4600 (Only?). (#111162)
  • Regression: Crash on dragging a Speaker NLA strip. (#110161)
  • Regression: Adding nodes into node network causes strange placement and jump of node. (#111593)
  • Consistent mapping boundaries of brush textures. (#109201)
  • Fix error batch renaming light probes. (b8ab67827db)
  • Cycles: oneAPI: on Windows, embree on GPU may crash when rendering duration exceeds 3 minutes. (#109282)
  • Regression: Crash with assertion after delete scene when some 3D Views have Local Collection enabled. (#111970)
  • Compilation of GHOST_XrGraphicsBinding.cc fails with "invalid conversion" error. (#111820)
  • Vertex parenting broken on Curve object with multiple splines. (#112208)
  • Fix: Regression: Box select not working for GP/GPv3 channels. (9fc217cedfe)
  • Regression: Holding Ctrl + Alt + Scroll does not increment values of all selected objects. (#112028)
  • Regression: Graph Editor handle highlighting not working correctly. (#112144)
  • Sculpt Mode: Mask brush smoothing is broken. (#112285)
  • Regression: Split Edges node skips loose edges. (#109236)
  • Regression: Geometry Nodes Points of Curve is Outputting Unknown Result. (#112184)
  • Regression: Crash when loading with converted curves. (#112068)
  • The color attribute from Particle Instance Modifier is incorrect. (#112335)
  • Regression: Blender crashes when turning on a pass that has equally named AOV pass already. (#111166)
  • Regression: Crash when selecting an object with an orphaned geo node link. (#111411)
  • NLA Editor: "Hold Forward" for "Edited Action" track doesn't work. (#100718)
  • Operator (e.g bpy.ops.object.data_transfer()) crashes when using context.copy() via addon. (#112299)
  • Cycles: support building with Windows ROCm 5.5 SDK. (2e1ab36)
  • Only some vertex weights can be modified via the UI panel. (#112123)
  • Sim Nodes: Don't delete parent bake directory. (eba0d481bb5)
  • Regression: Menu Search crash if mouse is outside of the blender window. (#111212)

For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 3.6 LTS releases on blender.org

LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org

Stay up-to-date

