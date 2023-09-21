 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 21 September 2023

Polishing patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12244272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Day-night cycle can now be slowed in gameplay settings.
-Updated some skill icons to make them more distinguishable from each other.
-Ice shards and Frost explosion skills changed their positions.
-Updated enemies at the Hell Gate.
-Added the seventh virtue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link