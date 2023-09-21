-Day-night cycle can now be slowed in gameplay settings.
-Updated some skill icons to make them more distinguishable from each other.
-Ice shards and Frost explosion skills changed their positions.
-Updated enemies at the Hell Gate.
-Added the seventh virtue.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 21 September 2023
Polishing patch
