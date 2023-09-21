- Made some internal changes to the engine
- Updated to next major game engine version
- Improvements on IAP script
Wild West Saga update for 21 September 2023
Internal Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wild West Saga Win Depot 842151
- Loading history…
Wild West Saga OSX Depot 842152
- Loading history…
Wild West Saga Linux Depot 842153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update