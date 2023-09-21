Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 21, 2023, at 17:12)

Share · View all patches · Build 12244171 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

We have implemented the following changes:

The localized text around dialogues has been corrected based on user reports.

The jingle for Fusion success animation has been replaced.

The tempo of the interactive tutorial has been increased.

Replaced the puzzle clear animation.

Additionally, buttons have been added to the title screen:

A button to delete save data.

A button to switch languages.

⇒Please note that these additions are exclusive to the early access version and are not planned for implementation in the final version. We encourage users to make use of these features for localization and bug testing purposes.

We have addressed the following issues: