- Increased the pre-input frames for all normal attack actions.
- During Front or Back attacks, if you use a skill, dash, or jump, it will now interrupt the current attack and activate immediately.
- While using Hwando-Sword, Hyeopdo-Polearm, Huachang-Spear, Woldo-Polearm, and Pyeongon-Polearm skills, you can now change the direction left or right using the directional keys.
- Reduced the number of normal stages in Stage 1 from 5 to 4.
- Conducted internal optimization work.
Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 21 September 2023
Improved Controls Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1925861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update