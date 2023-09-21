 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 21 September 2023

Improved Controls Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12244142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the pre-input frames for all normal attack actions.
  • During Front or Back attacks, if you use a skill, dash, or jump, it will now interrupt the current attack and activate immediately.
  • While using Hwando-Sword, Hyeopdo-Polearm, Huachang-Spear, Woldo-Polearm, and Pyeongon-Polearm skills, you can now change the direction left or right using the directional keys.
  • Reduced the number of normal stages in Stage 1 from 5 to 4.
  • Conducted internal optimization work.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1925861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link