Disney Speedstorm Community Pit Stop – Season 4 Update

Hey SpeedStars,

Disney Speedstorm’s fourth Season, “The Cave of Wonders”, is just around the corner, bringing the free-to-play launch of the game! The team has been hard at work making improvements, and we’re here to share them with you!

UPGRADE MATERIALS IMPROVEMENTS

The Upgrade Materials system is receiving an overhaul to become more simplified for all players in time for the shift of Disney Speedstorm to free-to-play. The changes include:

• Reducing the total number of Upgrade Materials per Racer from 15 to 10.

• Maintaining 3 Universal Materials and 4 Collection Materials (per Collection).

• Introducing 4 new Class Materials.

• Changing Material rarity based on the category of the Material.

• Unifying the types of Materials each Racer needs.

At the start of Season 4, the Upgrade Parts inventory of all existing players will be converted to the new Upgrade Materials. Worry not, the conversion system is designed to ensure that it benefits the player and your new inventory of Upgrade Parts will have at least as much utility as previously, if not more.

We will explain this new Upgrade Material system in more detail in an upcoming Dev Diary, so please stayed tuned for that.

COLLECTION LEVEL IMPROVEMENTS

The Collection Level system is getting revamped next Season! Following the changes, Collection Level rewards will include Racer Shards, Crew Member Shards, vanity items, Upgrade Parts and in-game currency.

As part of this change, all players’ Collection Level points will be recalculated at the start of the Season based on their inventory. Players will receive a pop-up informing them of their updated Collection Level, as well as the rewards of all Collection Levels they’ve reached under this new system.

RACER BALANCING

The following changes are being made to Racers’ Unique Skills:

Stitch

• The size of the projectiles has been decreased by 30%.

• The duration of the Charged activation has been reduced by 1 second per each Skill level (up to 4 seconds).

• The lifetime of each projectile has been reduced by 30% during the Charged activation.

• The speed of the projectiles blasted backwards or sideways during the Charged activation has been slightly reduced.

Celia Mae

• The amount of Manual Boost fuel gained during both Normal and Charged activations has been increased for each Skill level.

Top Speed/Acceleration

The Top Speed and Acceleration stats for the below Racers have been increased at all levels between Racer Level 1 and Racer Level 50. This change gives all of the below Racers a little extra horsepower on the track.

Mickey Mouse

Hercules

Mowgli

Sulley

Celia Mae

Bo Peep

Jessie

Jumba

Figment

RANKED MULTIPLAYER CHANGES

We’ve noticed that players have signaled issues with racing against CPU Racers, and we are making the following changes to address this:

• CPU Racers are being disabled in Ranked Multiplayer races for Racers with an MPR over 3.

• The number of CPU Racers in Ranked Multiplayer races for Racers with an MPR between 0-3 is being reduced to 4.

ARBEE DRIVE

Update 3 will introduce an additional control feature to the game – Arbee Drive. With Arbee Drive, the steering and acceleration are controlled by the AI of the game while the player chooses which route to take on the track. All other actions, such as boosting, dashing or using a Skill, remain under the player’s control.

You will be able to toggle Arbee Drive on or off before the start of a race, in the mid-race pause menu, or from the controls settings.

USERNAME CHANGES

Starting from this update, all players will have a unique username in the game. On PC and consoles, the default username will be the one of the platform. If your PC or console username is Arbee123, it will default to Arbee123 in-game as well.

If the platform username is already in use by another account, the player ID number will be added to the end of the username.

Additionally, players will now be able to customize their username from their in-game Player Profile.

KNOWN ISSUE

When dashing a rival Racer, players may occasionally be teleported backwards. This issue will be addressed shortly in an upcoming Hotfix. Stay tuned to our social channels for updates.

GENERAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

• A notification showing users with a poor connection will be added to Multiplayer races.

• Players will be able to contact Customer Care directly from inside the game.

• A progress bar will be added for all missions in Time Limited Events.

• Visual improvements have been made to the Golden Pass and Universal Box menus.

• Fixed instances of crashes on Nintendo Switch when pressing the Home button during a loading screen.

Don't forget to follow us on our social media channels for all the latest news!

Twitter

Youtube

Discord

Instagram

Facebook

© Disney. © Disney/Pixar. © 2023 Gameloft. All rights reserved. Gameloft & the Gameloft logo are trademarks of Gameloft in the US and/or other countries.