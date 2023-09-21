 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Steampunk Jigsaw Puzzles update for 21 September 2023

1.0.2 - New DLC Content

Share · View all patches · Build 12243875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds new DLC content to the game.
Take a look at Steampunk Jigsaw Puzzles - Ancient Empires

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2565080/Steampunk_Jigsaw_Puzzles__Ancient_Empires/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2561361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link