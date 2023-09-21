Patch Notes v. 1.32

Hi everyone,
I hope you are doing great. We have a small little update fixing some issues.
- Fixed: Changing Sky Armor mode manually during certain frames in the Game Over menu
- Fixed: a bug that might have locked progress at the Farnsport tutorial crystal under certain circumstances
- Fixed: Overtime now working with agility buff
- Fixed: Incobyn-Berries removed from inventory when starting NG+ with the keep inventory function
- Fixed: Money subtracted for first weapon upgrade
- Fixed: The game locking when leaving the Aurora with Glenn in a SA under certain conditions
- Fixed: Translation errors
- Fixed: Other minor errors
- Changed: Ailment Trap’s poison damage output
Thanks for your support!
Cheers
Matthias
Changed files in this update