Chained Echoes update for 21 September 2023

Patch Notes v. 1.32

Patch Notes v. 1.32 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,

I hope you are doing great. We have a small little update fixing some issues.

  • Fixed: Changing Sky Armor mode manually during certain frames in the Game Over menu
  • Fixed: a bug that might have locked progress at the Farnsport tutorial crystal under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: Overtime now working with agility buff
  • Fixed: Incobyn-Berries removed from inventory when starting NG+ with the keep inventory function
  • Fixed: Money subtracted for first weapon upgrade
  • Fixed: The game locking when leaving the Aurora with Glenn in a SA under certain conditions
  • Fixed: Translation errors
  • Fixed: Other minor errors
  • Changed: Ailment Trap’s poison damage output

Thanks for your support!
Cheers
Matthias

