Patch Notes v. 1.32

Build 12243861 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 08:09:09 UTC

Hi everyone,

I hope you are doing great. We have a small little update fixing some issues.

Fixed: Changing Sky Armor mode manually during certain frames in the Game Over menu

Fixed: a bug that might have locked progress at the Farnsport tutorial crystal under certain circumstances

Fixed: Overtime now working with agility buff

Fixed: Incobyn-Berries removed from inventory when starting NG+ with the keep inventory function

Fixed: Money subtracted for first weapon upgrade

Fixed: The game locking when leaving the Aurora with Glenn in a SA under certain conditions

Fixed: Translation errors

Fixed: Other minor errors

Changed: Ailment Trap’s poison damage output

Thanks for your support!

Cheers

Matthias