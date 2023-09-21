 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elzzup update for 21 September 2023

Couple of fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12243690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix Settings and Credits menu not being centered on all resolutions
  • Fix symbol-linked exploding tiles not unlinking themselves correctly with their linked tiles on explosion

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2419641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link