This update contains several pieces of new side content, including bosses, enemies, and items, as well as some misc. bug fixes and balance changes.
Ghost Song update for 28 September 2023
Update 1.2.12 - New content/fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ghost Song Content Depot 347801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update