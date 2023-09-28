 Skip to content

Ghost Song update for 28 September 2023

Update 1.2.12 - New content/fixes

Build 12243640

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains several pieces of new side content, including bosses, enemies, and items, as well as some misc. bug fixes and balance changes.

