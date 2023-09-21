UPDATE 1.3 : MAJOR UPDATE

Hey everyone, we have been hard at work and have taken note the feedback you all have given. We are grateful and learning a lot. We also learned how vital the early reviews are on Steam and we want to thank everyone who wrote a review. It has helped us grow and learn about ourselves/game and those who reached out via email to help with bug testing have greatly changed the trajectory of our game.

To clarify a few things: Various Japanese Streamers/Vtubers have asked whether we had a 'secret ending' and while there is an ending, it is being targeted for a late release during Halloween. This is in part due to us wanting to add more items into the game/characters and we are seeking to release it with new content/maps. (Thank you to everyone involved in the search).

So what comes in this update?

UPDATE:

The ENTIRE AI System was reworked from a new structure. Players noticed BOTT acting odd in his runs so we updated the animation to run better and this is mostly to lay the groundwork for the system of a new BOTT who is currently under construction.

Players have now been given a flashlight, this mechanic not only lights up the game but also uncovers some secrets that the Maxix Family wants forgotten.

Batteries have been added to the game as well to incentivize players to search the factory more.

More Easter Eggs have been placed in the maps

Bug fixes to sound

Removal of Steam (New Scares are under construction in the meantime to replace)

DOTT Inventory System Updated into the game

Player Instruction added into the game

NOTE: For those asking us to turn off motion blur, we don't actually have motion blur on in our game.

FUTURE:

We have some major developments on the way and we wanted to touch base on those. We are showing a preview of a BOTT that will be coming soon to Security/Halloween Update. We will update you on the progress of this, but until then here is a slight preview.

Thank you to everyone involved, we have major plans for this game to continue as we love not only our Maxix Family, but our little family here at Belfrost Studios. We are working hard coming up with ideas of various BOTTs and secrets which are on their way. We do have plans for a 'game 2', but our priority is everyone here with game 1 and we are getting bugs fixed, content made and DLC on its way out in the form of a new mode. Thank you to everyone, and have a great day!