- Fixed a scent related problem with bugs
- Directly impacted the Call of the void boost of traps, they should now properly be going straight for the traps when CotV triggers (when the big skull appears and drums start rolling)
- Fixed keybind issue when holding it in too long on setting it.
- Upped the power of poison spray range and duration to make it far more fun to use. To make up for its unusual kill delay.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 21 September 2023
v1.1.3 CotV Fixes
