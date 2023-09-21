Build Update v1.3.001 - XP Ease Update

Build Update v1.3.001 - XP Ease and Speed Leveling Update

You though it was dead, but like a phoenix Escort Simulator rises from the ashes with new life and much need XP update that lessens the burdensome grind that so many have complained of. You'll now be able to access all the extended features and new positions your escort has to offer faster than ever before. New and updated features in this update include:

Updated Escort skin texture to improve visual performance and reduce splitting artifacts

Lowered XP requirements for all levels to reduce grind

Changed Game Logo

Improved main game menu and customization UI for improved flow and legibility

Added XP action bar for continuous increase of XP during animations

Note: that the revised XP system may not work currently on older model save escort files. If this happens to your escort, you'll need to create a new save file to take advantage of the XP acceleration.