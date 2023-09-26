THE LONG DARK Updated to v 2.23

Hello Community,

We have just released our v2.23 (120705) Quality of Life Update for THE LONG DARK (including Survival Edition), and TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY on all platforms.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where inaccurate time values were shown in the player Journal during the Nomad Challenge.

Fixed an issue where Bear walk-cycle animations could break during an Aurora event.

Addressed multiple visual issues in which objects could pop-in when approaching them.

Fixed an issue where an Acorn location could not be interacted with in the Mystery Lake Region.

Fixed an issue where Wolves would ignore campfires when trying to get to the Survivor.

Fixed an issue where items left atop televisions could fall inside the object when transitioning to and from an interior.

Fixed multiple issues where certain items within Vehicles were inaccessible to the player.

Fixed an animation issue with Stags where they would turn oddly in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in which a corpse was mislabelled as "Crow Feather".

Fixed multiple visual issues within the Control Tower in Forsaken Airfield.

Fixed a visual issue in which the interior of Snow Shelters could be seen from unintended positions.

Fixed a lighting issue with the couch in the Pleasant Valley Farmhouse.

Fixed a lighting issue in the Community Hall which caused three spotlight effects.

Fixed a rare issue preventing Survivors from interacting with objects after searching a container while holding a lit Match.

Addressed a visual issue caused by viewing objects through Campfire smoke.

Addressed a visual issue where shadows in Ash Canyon could pop in and out depending on the player's position.

Fixed an issue that could cause items dropped in particular Caves to be lit inconsistently.

Fixed an issue where some structural objects in Blackrock Penitentiary were invisible to the player.

Added the option to skip the initial Photosensitivity Warning screen upon subsequent launches of the title.

Fixed an issue where some players using the Epic Game store were unable to progress past the Disclaimer screen. (If you continue to encounter this issue, please send a message to our Support portal using the link provided below.)

Fixed multiple issues in which items on harvested surfaces would remain mid-air instead of dropping to the ground.

Updated the Emergency Stim to allow for easier placement of the object.

Fixed multiple issues where interacting with specific objects or terrain while holding an item could result in the game hanging, forcing a restart.

Fixed an issue that caused Firewood to disappear on approach at the Rail Tunnel entrance of the Mystery Lake Region.

Fixed an issue where incorrect resources could spawn in Prepper Bunkers when playing on Interloper Experience Mode.

Fixed an issue where the Draft Dodgers Cabin was incorrectly shown as Fishing Cabin upon entering the cabin and when referenced in the Journal.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where the Weapon Hotkey would not cycle through Weapon Variants correctly.

Fixed an issue in the Hopeless Rescue Challenge where Distress Pistols could be found in unintended locations.

Fixed an issue where Ruined meat would appear fresh when returning to it after transitioning between Regions, or to and from an interior.

Fixed an issue where the Repair skill would improve for unintended player actions, making this improvement too easy.

Fixed an issue where ice floes in Coastal Highway and Desolation Point would instantly drop the Survivor into the ocean, and have been updated to show the Weak Ice notification symbol as intended.

Fixed a location in which a player could become trapped in Desolation Point near the Hibernia building.

Fixed an issue with the Bedroll which allowed it to be placed in locations it wouldn't feasibly fit.

Fixed an issue where the visuals for Weather effects would appear within structures and Caves, as well as locations which might have a reasonable degree of shelter.

Fixed an issue which prevented the Survivor from revealing the Frozen Delta location trigger in Bleak Inlet when surveying from certain locations.

Fixed an issue which prevented Recipes requiring water as an ingredient from being crafted.

Fixed an issue where Custom Survival settings were being applied to the As the Dead Sleep Challenge.

Fixed an issue where Wolves and Bears would not spawn in the As the Dead Sleep Challenge.

Fixed an issue where Lockers unintentionally always contained items, regardless of Experience Mode.

Fixed an issue where damaging a Bear after it had already died would result in the carcass flying upward.

Fixed an issue in which Bedrolls could be repaired without the use of a Sewing Kit, or Fishing Tackle.

Fixed an issue where Bearskin Coats only required 1 hide to craft instead of the intended 2.

Fixed an issue where consecutive uses of the word “search” were used in the Frozen Corpses Journal entry.

Fixed a location in which items could fall beneath the ground layer in a Forlorn Muskeg Region cave.

Fixed an issue where non-potable water left on the ground would become potable when the player reloaded their save file.

Added an option to consume Water directly from the vessel used to boil it.

Fixed a bug where containers would fail to open on rare occasions.

Fixed an issue where Wildlife could get stuck when moving through a particular area of the Mountain Town Region.

Fixed an issue where Sticks, Branches, and Limbs would be removed from a location after the Survivor revisited it.

Fixed an issue where Pelts and Hides decayed more quickly in an interior compared to outdoors.

Fixed an issue where sometimes Peaches could not be placed within a certain proximity of a campfire.

Added functionality to allow players to light torches via the X button (for Playstation) and A button (for Xbox) from fire sources.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor wouldn’t stow held items when interacting with Transmitters.

Fixed an issue where cancelling while crafting Gunpowder incorrectly resulted in Gunsmithing Skill advancement.

Fixed an issue where dead Wildlife could be found in a standing position upon reloading the game.

Fixed an issue which prevented the Curator's Rifle from spawning.

Fixed an issue that resulted in consumed items remaining visible in the Survivor’s inventory.

Fixed an issue with loot tables which could result in certain containers being unintentionally empty, regardless of Experience Mode.

USER INTERFACE

Adjusted the Ice Fishing UI for easier readability and removed an asset overlap when using a controller.

Added further detail to Bleak Inlet's in-game map.

Fixed an issue where the stars in the night sky of the Brightness Settings Menu would not appear.

Fixed an issue in which Clothing items would appear dark or poorly lit when viewed in the Clothing Menu item carousel.

Fixed an issue where the Region selection screen would flicker when swapping between Region views in the new Survival Menu.

Fixed an issue where swapping game resolutions could result in UI elements becoming displaced.

Fixed an issue where Status and Clothing Menus would exhibit noticeable lag when opened.

Fixed an issue where the display resolution would not correctly update after changing it multiple times.

Fixed an issue where the in-game Map would lag and stutter while scrolling if an abundance of map markers had been revealed in the Region.

Fixed an issue which caused the News panel to open if the X button on Steam Deck was pressed during Feat selection of a new Survival game.

Fixed an issue that could result in a ruined food item incorrectly remaining at 1% condition.

Adjusted Spray Paint markers on the map to appear in front of pre-existing symbols for clearer visibility.

Fixed an issue where Old Man's Beard was incorrectly referred to as "Bandage" instead of "Dressing" in the Crafting Menu.

Fixed an issue where Security Logs were incorrectly oriented when examining them from the Journal.

Fixed an issue where collecting multiple items at a time caused an incorrect amount to display on the item Inspection screen.

Fixed an issue where on-hover text would not properly update an object’s status after interacting with it.

Fixed an issue which revealed Map markers in unsurveyed areas when a player picked up a Polaroid.

Fixed an issue where activating a Vista would incorrectly reveal nearby Memento Caches on the Map, regardless if the Survivor had collected the associated Memento.

Fixed a bug where raw meat could appear mid-air when inspecting a piece of cooked meat on a cooking surface.

ENVIRONMENT ART

Fixed multiple issues where map gaps and visible seams could be seen.

Fixed an issue which could cause shadows to appear incorrectly on snow surfaces at particular times of the day.

Fixed an issue with The Control Tower rendering incorrectly from certain distances.

Added additional lighting effects to snow based on the sun’s position.

AUDIO

Fixed an issue causing doubled footstep audio when traversing the staircase in the Long Rail Transition Zone.

Added audio for failed crafting attempts for items crafted at the Ammunition Workbench.

Fixed an issue where wolf howls would repeat unintentionally.

PLATFORM SPECIFIC

Fixed an issue which could cause a crash on launch for Linux players.

Fixed a missing button prompt for “more info” on Xbox when a New Mission is added or updated, or when hovering over an objective on the Map.

WINTERMUTE

Fixed an issue where the "Blood Soaked Note" could fall underground if the bush next to it is harvested before picking it up.

Fixed an issue which rarely occurred in the Hangar in Episode 1 resulting in players being unable to progress their Mission Journal. (Players previously affected by this issue can continue their games by loading a prior save file.)

Fixed an issue which resulted in players loading into the game after the ending cinematic of Episode 3, preventing them from progressing to Episode 4. (Players previously affected by this issue can continue their games by loading a prior save file.)

Adjusted lighting in the Old Bear Cave of Episode 2.

Fixed an issue where Jeremiah's Knife and the Scrap Metal Knife could appear as an optional tool for crafting in Survival Mode.

Fixed an issue which prevented Steam Community translations from being applied in Wintermute.

TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORIES

Airfield Region: Fixed an issue with the Field 31 memo which allowed it to be moved with the placement feature.

Fixed an issue where holding a lit Match while interacting with a Transmitter of Bunker Hatch would ruin all Matches in a stack.

Fixed an issue which caused lighting in Bunkers to be far too bright during Aurora events.

Fixed an issue which prevented Players from dropping items when the on-hover text for a Transmitter was visible.

LOCALIZATION

Fixed an issue where Ukrainian and Spanish translations would show Closed-Captioning subtitles when set to Subtitles only.

Fixed an issue where mission objectives for the Nomad Challenge were incorrectly stated in the Finnish translation.

Fixed multiple translation errors in Finnish.

Fixed a translation error with the Turkish word for "smoke".

Fixed a translation error in the Crafting Menu that resulted in the word "Craft" remaining in English regardless of language settings.

To check current releases on each platform, please visit our new Build Status Page.

Please visit our Support Portal (or consult our Known Issues page) if you encounter any issues while playing the game. For additional news and information, don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter (Game | Studio).

