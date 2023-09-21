Patch 0.6.07

Hey everyone, just some lil bugs today, nothing too fancy!
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Fixed rare bug leading to houses built from existing ruins and structures to get reset and wiped.
- Fixed some issues with dragging a resource to an occupied hotbar slot hotbar while also having a full inventory.
- Fixed several issues causing the Scythe to stop doing damage.
- Made doors not get stuck when opening into foundation farms.
- Fixed some machines not turning off when their input's run out.
- Fixed not being able to put venison into a pantry.
- Fixed issue with UI hover window for peaceful mode info getting cut off.
- Fixed issue causing Dozers to get stuck in their rolling state in peaceful mode only.
- Fixed issue causing enemies to slide with weird behavior in peaceful mode.
- Fixed rare issue that could cause items on boat storage to be removed.
