New “Haymaker” Track, Strategic Nitro Refresh, New Boosters, Cups and More

New track: "Haymaker"

Speed past farm houses and windmills on this new point-to-point, sprint track featuring multiple side roads and mud hazards.

Strategic Nitro Refresh

We’ve added a new way to top up your Nitro bar. Now whenever you successfully use an ability you’ll recharge some of your Nitro bar, so you can maintain your top speed for longer. On top of that you’ll be awarded even more Nitro when you successfully use abilities like EMP and Smoke to hit multiple opponents – the more opponents you hit, the more Nitro you’ll get! We think this adds a whole new strategic element to the game which we hope you’ll love experimenting with as you come up with new strategies to get the upper hand.

Refreshed Core Boosters

Out with the old and in with the new! We’ve refreshed the lineup of core boosters that all monsters have access to, including removing some of the less-effective, under-utilised boosters and adding four new boosters that give you more defensive options. Choose from three new ability-counter boosters to protect you from EMP, Shockwave or Smoke, or equip the new 4WD booster that lets you speed through mud hazards without a care in the world.

Multi-track Cups

After a bit more variety in your races? Cups are a new type match where you race on a different track each time. In this release we’re introducing three Cups: Dusty Cup, Timberland Cup and Big Air Cup. Try out the new Cups when you Play Online or in Party and Practice modes.

Also in this release:

New junction warning message to help you know when a side road is coming up.

Buttons and text have been enlarged in preparation for a future release on mobile. There’s no ETA on that yet, but it’s coming!

Various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Happy racing!