Let's School Mid-Autumn Special Edition is Out! Limited Time 10% Off!

Greetings, headmasters!

As a token of our gratitude for your continued support, we're pleased to offer a limited-time 10% discount Starting from 5:00 PM UTC on the 21st and ending at 5:00 PM UTC on the 29th.

Multiple Positions Settings

Firstly, we've introduced a staff system based on suggestions from many players. In the previous version, some players found it odd that teachers were taking on roles as security guards, chefs, and doctors. In this new version, we've addressed this concern by allowing everyone to have distinct roles.

Visit the "Recruit" tab to hire staff for specific positions.

Each role comes with unique ability values that directly impact their job performance. Insufficient medical skills might worsen a person's condition, and inadequate culinary skills could lead to unappetizing dishes. By the way, you can also customize job titles. We're always eager to hear your feedback to further enhance the game.

Enhanced Earthquake Mechanism

Previously, the game only featured fires and lacked "challenges." In the new version, we've significantly improved and introduced the earthquake mechanism.

During an earthquake, it's crucial to promptly assist frightened students to prevent injuries. Conducting earthquake drills can reduce students' anxiety.

Afterward, there's the post-disaster rebuilding phase. To minimize damage, remember to upgrade the foundation early.

Mid-Autumn Festival Event and Furniture Sets

This being the Chinese Mid-Autumn version, we couldn't skip a festive event. When autumn arrives in the game, it triggers special tasks, unlocking a series of Mid-Autumn Festival outfits. Additionally, the store will offer a selection of mooncake products.





Allow us to briefly explain the significance: The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival's central tradition is moon gazing. People believe that the round moon symbolizes harmonious and happy families. Families and friends gather to admire the moon, enjoy mooncakes and pomelos, and use candlelight to illuminate the moon, expressing their affection for loved ones. Mooncakes are also important gifts for fostering friendships during this festival.





By setting up the lantern-making table, passing students will spontaneously create lanterns. Once you've collected and released a certain number of lanterns, your wishes will have a better chance of coming true as the sky lanterns fly high. Bring a festive atmosphere to your campus!

And there's more content to explore! Let's School is expected to support the Steam Workshop later this year, and we will continue working on Mac compatibility.

【BUG FIXES】

Fixed an issue with the observatory getting stuck.

Fixed an error in the ranking display on the challenge panel.

Fixed a problem where certain items disappeared the next day.

Fixed an error in custom facility name.

Fixed distance display issues on the teacher assignment panel.

Fixed an issue where special course teachers couldn't teach.

Fixed a problem causing people to get stuck after investing in the tram station.

Fixed item expiration issues in the inventory.

Fixed an issue with new game prompts showing ranking changes.

Fixed a bug with the 4x speed and umbrella state.

Fixed the disappearance of necessary personnel reminders after moving facilities.

Fixed consistency in character attribute preview values with other panels.

Fixed a parent representative save issue.

Fixed inconsistencies in the connection of interior and exterior walls in different architectural styles.

【OPTIMIZATIONS】

Optimized the parking gate of automatic barrier lifting.

Optimized service statistics.

Optimized the impact of service status on service demand.

Optimized construction prompts for outdoor furniture and facilities.

Prioritized courses for wonder facilities.

Optimized no longer prompted to organize upgrades within 5 seconds after starting the game.

Changed the Japanese font.

Certificates are no longer simultaneously possess junior, middle certificates.

【ADDITIONS】

Added 0.7x gameplay speed.

Added earthquake gameplay.

Added multi positions gameplay.

Added holiday event gameplay.

More new content is actively being developed, and there will be updates in October and November. Please look forward to Let's school! It's your support that has allowed the game to become better! As of today, Let's school has sold over 100,000 copies. We are very happy and thankful to everyone! Of course, we will continue to work hard to bring you more content！

Join us on Discord ! We’d love to hear your feedback and suggestions!

Keep an eye out for the next update, we appreciate your continued support!