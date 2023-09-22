Update v0.19.0: Career stats, draft improvements, and a price update

This update is focused on a few improvements, the most obvious of which is the upgraded data tables and the new 'Career' and 'Single season' filters for all player stats. Now, you can pin columns in the table, filter on each column, export to CSV, and even do quick searches via a search bar. This makes viewing those player and team stat tables way easier and more digestible.

The other feature that you may notice is a new star distribution UI that is on each team's roster summary page. This lets you quickly gauge the talent of a team compared to how they have recruited.

Lastly, there are a few under-the-hood improvements. The first is improved draft logic, which tries to be smarter about what positions are actually drafted, and how frequently, by pro teams in real life. This should mean more realistic position distributions for each draft. Also, I've adjusted the talent of generated teams when starting a new save, to more closely match what actually happens after 10+ years; this should reduce the talent creep that was seen previously.

And finally, I've decided to increase the base price of Football Coach: College Dynasty to $14.99. It has been over 9 months since the game released in Early Access, and since then there have been a ton of core improvements to nearly all facets of the game. I think the new price is still fair given the content and replayability of the game (the average playtime is 48 hours!), and I'll still be working hard to improve it and add more features.

Features:

Upgrade all data tables in the game to allow for filtering, column pinning, search, and more. This applies to the Player Stats, Player Attributes, and Team Stats pages

Add 'Career' and 'Single season' filters for player stats; with filtering, you can now view things like "Most rushing yards by a QB from Alabama in a single season"

Add star distribution table to roster page

Improve draft logic to more closely match what happens in real life regarding position distribution

Reduce talent creep by adjusting the team generation at the start of the new save

Minor improvements:

Adjust 3-star and 4-star thresholds to match reality better (resulting in slightly less 4 stars, and more 3 stars)

Add new "Extremely Slow" watch speed, and add times for each

Give some fanbase points (about 100) if a 9+ prestige team meets expectations (since expectations are so high, fanbases are pleased when you meet them)

Adjust recruiting slightly so teams will pursue better players on higher difficulties (relying less on blind rating)

Adjust recruiting to reduce stacking of 5 stars on so few teams

Add 3 new game tips

Thanks for playing!