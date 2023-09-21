Extra Bit Build 1.0.0.02 for September 20th 2023 includes:
- A subduing of the audio track that accompanies the Frozen Tower platforming area.
- An audio adjustment for when the player collects a crystal shard.
- A few minor aesthetic adjustments.
