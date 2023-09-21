 Skip to content

Happy Mask update for 21 September 2023

Extra Bit Build 1.0.0.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12242835

Extra Bit Build 1.0.0.02 for September 20th 2023 includes:

  • A subduing of the audio track that accompanies the Frozen Tower platforming area.
  • An audio adjustment for when the player collects a crystal shard.
  • A few minor aesthetic adjustments.

