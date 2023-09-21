AAC & File Size Update - 3.45.0

Improvements
- Stonescript: Added item.left.state, item.left.time, item.right.state & item.right.time
- Reduced the size of save files by ~16%
Balance
- Reduced the engage range on Dashing and Bashing shields to 15.
- Changed the knockback on Stone Crossbows from 2 -> 4.
- Changed the knockback on elemental Crossbows from 2 -> 3.
Bugs
- Fixed "open all" treasures, which could get stuck on Lost items.
- Roof Overhead: The Mine Walker can no longer be killed by activated abilities.
- Fixed equipment missing in the Saved Games screen on first showing.
- Fixed the position of "Ki Crystal" names in Hotspring Shop.
- Fixed the importing of save data that's been reformatted by intermediary apps.
- Fixed bug where Stone Runes would drop from some treasures.
- Any "Stone Runes" are now converted to Vigor.
Changed files in this update