ICARUS DLSS 3 Update Available Now

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Icarus has always been a good-looking but deadly environment, but now it will kill you faster.

Working with our friends at NVIDIA we have upgraded Icarus to support DLSS 3.0. The result was a 2.6X on average increase in performance enabling max setting, ray-traced gameplay on many GeForce RTX 40 Series systems.

If you are running Icarus in Direct X 12 mode and have a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, turn on Frame Generation in the Graphics Settings to take advantage of the improved frame rate.

Benchmarking in NVIDIA’s labs found a that DLSS 3 boosted Icarus’ performance by 2.6X on average.

When we were developing ICARUS we reached out to many publishers, manufacturers, and platform owners but were unable to really get any traction with nearly everyone... except NVIDIA.

Despite being a massive company, every time we have wanted to meet or discuss with them - they have met us. They also let us try out new technology and take the time to run our game through their profiling to make it work the best it can.

I can't stress enough how important it is for game developers for card manufacturers for driver support and so that is why I am thrilled NVIDIA continue to support us directly, and often. Before our launch we entered into our beta weekends as the first game to support RTX Global Illumination, and then onto DLSS 2 and now DLSS 3.

I hope people realize that for developers - one thing that matters most to us is good relationships. I'm proud to say that NVIDIA have never made us feel tiny, despite the massive differences in size. As consumers - make sure game technology companies are supporting your favorite developers! And if you are an NVIDIA customer check out the DLSS 3 technology in NVIDIA's post below:

-Dean Hall, Game runner

To find our more about DLSS visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-sg/geforce/news/dlss-3-icarus-dlss-2-ad-infinitum/