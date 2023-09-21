 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 21 September 2023

September 21 V0.4.28 update notice

September 21 V0.4.28 update notice

【BUG Fix 】

  1. Fixed the problem that if a disciple dies or is expelled while wandering and needs to return to a building, the building is in an abnormal state

  2. Fixed the abnormality of biting soul and falling sword and sword

  3. Correct the content and typos in the encyclopedia

  4. Fixed flying sword book red dot does not disappear

  5. Fixed the inconsistency between the total number of feedables and the actual quantity

6, repaired the resistance interface physical upper limit mood upper limit does not show the problem

  1. Fixed incorrect display of Tips text in array decomposition

  2. Fixed the problem that the array eye could not be broken down

【 Adjustment and optimization 】

1, warehouse interface, add drag props can be discarded prompt

  1. Adjusted the probability of some personality disciples triggering the event of falling favorability

