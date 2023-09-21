[Notice] 7.44.0 Triple Fantasy RE Update Notice

Greetings, Valiant Saviors!

This is GM Triple bringing you some thrilling news about our monumental update!

Here are the details for the 7.44.0 update, set to go live on September 21.



◆ 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞

The logo and name of Triple Fantasy will temporarily be changed to [Triple Fantasy RE].



◆ 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

Three Elite Legend Cards will be unveiled.

[𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝]

[𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝] Lilith, Iris, Drago







※ 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

The screenshots below showcase a card with card stack +10, limit-break 6 stars, and limit-break level 99.

The available Limit-break skills vary for each card. Please refer to the Limit-Break skill option list in the game for more details.

Elite Legend Cards require twice the amount of resources compared to the previous Legend cards when using Limit-break wings and Super evolution stones.

'Essence of Elite Warrior' is used instead of Hero's Essence for Elite Legend Cards.

Elite Legend Cards can be obtained through [Elite Legend Pick-up Summon].

The Elite Legend grade is not a new grade but represents a slightly more powerful Legend grade.

[𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧/𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬] Essence of Elite Warrior consumed for 1 stack injection -> 9,000

Essence of Elite Warrior obtained for 1 stack extraction -> 3,000

[𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧/𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬] Alongside the introduction of new Legend Cards, the 'Elite Legend Pick-up Summon' will proceed.

[𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤-𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞]

During the Pick-up Summon period, you can summon Lilith, Iris, and Drago.

Pick-up Summon Period : September 21st to October 21st (UTC)

◆ 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞

A new Expedition system is being introduced, allowing you to send a chosen deck to an Outpost chapter cleared with a perfect score (★★★) for a set amount of time, in return for rewards.



[𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬]

Expeditions are accessible from account level 6 onwards.

You can select areas by chapter for expeditions. Rewards can be obtained using time and Energy without direct play.

You can send decks to an already cleared chapter for expedition.

Even if you use a deck in an expedition, you can still use it without restrictions in other content.

You can set the amount of Energy to use for starting the expedition.

Expeditions consume Energy and can be sent for a minimum of 2 hours to a maximum of 12 hours.

When the expedition time ends, you can claim your rewards.

Rewards can be obtained in proportion to Energy, based on the rewards obtainable in the chapter.

Runes and other effects apply the same way as in Outpost.

Basic rewards and Rune levels are determined by the last dungeon of the chapter.

Rare monsters, Phantoms, Darkness Shards, etc., are proportional to Energy.

Monster Card Fragments can be obtained based on the composition of monsters in that chapter.

Similar to Outpost, Multiplier based on battle completion applies when receiving rewards.

◆ 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Outpost Chapter 50, 'The Dazzling Crown of World Tree', will be added.

With the addition of Chapter 50, two new quests related to Chapter 50 will be introduced.



◆ 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

The number of dungeons in Outpost Chapters 1 to 13 will be slightly reduced.

The number of stages in some dungeons in Outpost Chapters 1 to 13 will be decreased.

The order of some chapters in Outpost Chapters 1 to 13 will be changed.

: Outpost 8 [Lake of Luminescence] ↔ 9 [Molten Lava Land]

: Outpost 11 [Snow-Covered Plain] ↔ 13 [Pitch-Black Abyss]

: Outpost 8 [Lake of Luminescence] ↔ 9 [Molten Lava Land] : Outpost 11 [Snow-Covered Plain] ↔ 13 [Pitch-Black Abyss] Clear star achievement rules for Outpost will be altered.

: 1 star achieved upon clear

: 2 stars achieved by clearing within the condition turn count without resurrection

: 3 stars achieved by clearing within the condition turn count without resurrection

: 1 star achieved upon clear : 2 stars achieved by clearing within the condition turn count without resurrection : 3 stars achieved by clearing within the condition turn count without resurrection The turn count condition for achieving stars in Outpost will be reduced.

◆ 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐄𝐗𝐏 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

Dungeon clear EXP will now be acquired by all 27 cards participating in the battle, rather than just the three cards in the result multiplier.

Elixir will be removed from dungeon clear rewards, and the amount of EXP obtainable in dungeons will be adjusted according to the new rules.

Card EXP that exceeds the card's level cap will be converted into [Scroll of Experience] at a rate of 20% and awarded.

※ Mythic Cards do not gain EXP.

◆ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

The content open levels based on user level and chapter clear conditions will be adjusted.

[𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭]

[𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭] Library: Level 5

Expedition: Level 6

Guild: Level 7

Guild participation in battles available upon joining

[𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭]

Mine: Chapter 3

Arena: Chapter 5

Lab: Chapter 8

Devil's Ruins: Chapter 11

Portal (Ancient/Unknown): Chapter 14

Tower of Trial: Chapter 18

Red Dragon: Chapter 20

Devil and Monster Card ownership required

◆ 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

The main quest "Clear 1 Jade Forest" will now reward "Selective Summon Event".

The main quest "Clear Chapter 9 Lake of Luminescence" will now reward "Limit Break Wing".

The main quest "Clear Chapter 11 Pitch-Black Abyss" will now reward "Soul Stone".

The main quest "Clear Chapter 14 Snowstorm Hill" will now reward "Unknown Portal Ticket".

: Existing saviors will receive new quests after the update.

◆ 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐱 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

The maximum user level will be increased from 74 to 75.

: With the level increase, maximum Energy, maximum Cost, and maximum number of friends will also increase.

◆ 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐱𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

The Elixir and Master Skill systems will be removed.

Membership EXP Boost 1.5x and Element Gem EXP Boost 2x functions will be discontinued.

Membership EXP Boost 1.5x and Element Gem EXP Boost 2x functions will be discontinued. For Energy recovery, it will be fixed at '1 Energy recovered every 5 minutes'.

※ Enhance Scrolls will be provided as rewards in-game instead of Elixir, in appropriate amounts.

※ Gold spent on Master Skill level-up after the update will be returned via the mailbox.

◆ 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐱𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥

With the removal of Elixir, the Prime Elixir Capsule item will also be removed.

※ After the update, existing [Prime Elixir Capsules] will be sent to your mailbox in different form in accordance with their adjusted value.

◆ 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

The effect of the Guild Skill [Sweat] will be adjusted to align with the new system.

[𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 '𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐭' 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬]

[𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 '𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐭' 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬] Before: Gain an additional 0.5 Elixir per Energy used for 'Sweat'.

After: Gain an additional amount of Scroll of Experience equal to 0.5 Card EXP per Energy used for 'Experience'.

◆ 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

The effect of the 'Increase Elixir Acquisition' Rune in Rune Combination will be modified to suit the new system.

[𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬]

[𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬] Before: +XX% Elixir Acquisition

After: +XX% Card EXP Acquisition

◆ 𝐆𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

The addition of [Mine of Experience] where you can obtain [Scroll of Experience].





※ Accessible regardless of the day, with a Monday bonus available.

※ Magic Gem Mine will now be accessible on Saturdays and Sundays.

※ When entering Goblin Mine, you'll be able to view all Mines in a list format.

※ Access to Gold Mine will now be available regardless of the day.

[𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐭𝐞𝐦: 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞]

The Scroll of Experience is an item that replaces the existing Elixir and can be possessed without any maximum limit.

You can obtain Scroll of Experience from [Mine of Experience] and [Unidentified Mine].

※ After the update, existing Elixirs will be exchanged for Scroll of Experience based on their adjusted value.

◆ 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Ancient Portal and Unknown Portal will be integrated.

※ Accessible after clearing Chapter 18.





◆ 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

The initial difficulty will be reduced.

: The final difficulty will be maintained at a similar level to the previous one.

Energy required for entrance will be changed to 0.

A 'View Cards' button will be added to the top right corner of the rank reward menu so that you can view the current season card.

◆ 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐮 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

The UI of the Summon menu will be changed, and the Premium Summon, Equipment Summon, Rune Summon, and Pick-up Summon systems will be altered.



𝟏. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

The appearance rate of Legend grade cards in Premium Summon will increase from 1.92% to 2.2%.

When summoning for 90 Diamonds, you will receive 10 cards instead of 9.

Daily Summon will be removed, and Free Premium Summon will be added.

𝟐. 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

𝟐. 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 Normal Equipment Box and Premium Equipment Box will be merged into Equipment Box.

The cost of the Equipment Box will be changed to 10 Diamonds.

Legend grade Equipment will now appear in Equipment Box Summon.

Due to changes in summon cost, summon integration, and the addition of Legend grade Equipment, summoning probabilities will be adjusted.

The appearance rules for ring-type Equipment will be modified to enhance their availability.

When summoning equipment for 90 Diamonds, you will receive 10 pieces instead of 9.

The number of times you can perform Equipment Daily Free Summon will be adjusted to match its value, changing from 2 times to 1 time.

: After the update, existing Equipment Summon Tickets will be adjusted in quantity to match their new value.

𝟑. 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

: After the update, existing Equipment Summon Tickets will be adjusted in quantity to match their new value. 𝟑. 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 The level setting for Ancient Rune Box will be removed, and Runes of all levels will appear upon summoning.

The summoning cost for Ancient Rune Box will be changed to 10 Diamonds per summon.

Due to summon cost changes and summon integration, summoning probabilities will be adjusted.

The appearance rules for Runes will be adjusted to distribute levels more evenly.

When summoning for 90 Diamonds, you will receive 10 Runes.

Rune Daily Free Summon will be introduced.

: After the update, existing Rune Summon Tickets will be adjusted in quantity to match their new value.

𝟒. 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤-𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

: After the update, existing Rune Summon Tickets will be adjusted in quantity to match their new value. 𝟒. 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤-𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 The appearance rate of Legend grade cards in Pick-up Summon will increase from 1.92% to 2.2%.

You will now be able to use Premium Card Summon Tickets in Pick-up Summon.

Summoning effects will be enhanced, and additional animations will be added when summoning new cards.

◆ 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐝

The regularly scheduled Legend Festival and Overcharge Event will come to an end.

※ With the revamp, the distribution of Overcharge Coupons will cease, and any Overcharge Coupons you possessed before the update will no longer be usable.

※ Please make sure to use your Overcharge Coupons before the update.

◆ 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐮 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩

The Shop Menu UI and all products, including Step Up Package and Level Up Package, will be revamped.

: All purchase records of limited-time products, including Step Up Package and Level Up Package, will be reset.

◆ 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭

The Selective Summon Event, where you can challenge until you get the desired summon result, will be revealed.

: After the update, you can proceed with Selective Summon upon clearing the quest "Clear 1-1 Jade Forest."

◆ 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬