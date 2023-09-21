 Skip to content

Soul War Playtest update for 21 September 2023

Performance improvement and bug fixes.

  • General performance optimization.
  • Correction of a bug that caused abnormal behavior for Vermithrax in front of the throne, preventing it from attacking the throne with its basic attacks.
  • Correction of a bug that resulted in a continuous reflection effect on the main menu cards. Now, the reflection triggers correctly.

