Mobmania update for 21 September 2023

Hotfix a.5.1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a critical bug where Witch would spawn as the first boss.
Fixed a critical bug where Tactics would crash at wave 15.

