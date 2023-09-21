Fixed a critical bug where Witch would spawn as the first boss.
Fixed a critical bug where Tactics would crash at wave 15.
Mobmania update for 21 September 2023
Hotfix a.5.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
