- Ticket #1677 QOL - Event Ticker in Galaxy Menu
- Ticket #1674 - Empire Menu reorders each turn fix
- Ticket #1621 QOL – Auto construct as a toggle
- Ticket #1676 - Dynamic monsters defeat causing victory fix
- Ticket #1673 QOL - Scrap/scuttle ships not at colony
- Ticket #1624 QOL - GNN Click Through
- Ticket #1678 QOL - Rally points
- Ticket #1679 - Diplomacy name fix for player custom species
- Ticket #1675 - Outpost destruction not affecting diplomacy fix
- Ticket #1680 – Skirmish mode saved designs and tech filter pulldown display fix
- Ticket #1685 – Diplomacy demand without details fix
- Ticket #1686 – Galactic Council self vote fix
- Ticket #1684 – Elder species eliminated but not met fix
- Ticket #1615 – Rebellion adjustments to GNN events fix
Lord of Rigel update for 21 September 2023
Early Access 2 Patch 2023.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
