Lord of Rigel update for 21 September 2023

Early Access 2 Patch 2023.7

Early Access 2 Patch 2023.7 · Build 12241986

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1677 QOL - Event Ticker in Galaxy Menu
  • Ticket #1674 - Empire Menu reorders each turn fix
  • Ticket #1621 QOL – Auto construct as a toggle
  • Ticket #1676 - Dynamic monsters defeat causing victory fix
  • Ticket #1673 QOL - Scrap/scuttle ships not at colony
  • Ticket #1624 QOL - GNN Click Through
  • Ticket #1678 QOL - Rally points
  • Ticket #1679 - Diplomacy name fix for player custom species
  • Ticket #1675 - Outpost destruction not affecting diplomacy fix
  • Ticket #1680 – Skirmish mode saved designs and tech filter pulldown display fix
  • Ticket #1685 – Diplomacy demand without details fix
  • Ticket #1686 – Galactic Council self vote fix
  • Ticket #1684 – Elder species eliminated but not met fix
  • Ticket #1615 – Rebellion adjustments to GNN events fix

