Balance Update 1.07.04 with the Private Lobbies Beta Is Now Live

Private Lobby Beta patch notes

Agents, the private lobby beta is here! After a lot of hard work to get things in a playable state, we are finally ready to open the gate to monitor how things go and better plan our next step for the full release of private lobbies. While this beta is the main focus of the update, we have wedged a few other elements in here from bug fixes to targeted balancing tweaks. Let’s get into it.

To join the Beta:

Right click on Deceive Inc. in your game library.

Choose “properties”

Head into the “Betas” tab

Change “Beta Participation” from “None” to “Private_Lobby_Beta”





When starting the game choose “Play Private Lobby Beta” in the pop-up window

In the in-game menu, to choose game mode you should now see “Private Lobbies” on the right side

Once inside, simply invite the friends you would want to play with!

Please note that choosing the “Play Deceive Inc.” option will allow you to play the game normally without switching out of the beta branch!

Everyone with a Steam version of the game will be able to host a private lobby, everyone else will be able to join a private lobby when receiving an invite.

**General

Private Lobbies BETA**

Ever since our early alphas, the top feedback we kept receiving on all fronts was the desire to be able to host private lobbies with your friends. While our team was always extremely excited at the prospect of offering them, the task was far from easy and required quite a bit of work in the background. We are happy to announce that we are now ready to see you jump in as we monitor how things go for final adjustment before the full release of private lobbies. We expect some bugs and issues once it’s in the wild, but we are excited to see how things go.

As a reminder, this is only the beginning for private lobbies. More features are expected to come over time!

Here’s what you need to know about private lobbies in this Beta:

Ability to play on private lobbies with up to 12 players

Ability to choose server region to choose the best fit for your lobby

Ability to choose between solo, duo, and trio

Ability for the Host to choose teams manually or randomize them

Ability to choose the operation of your choice

Notes on progression vs private lobbies:

EXP gains are limited to 50% of normal XP

Bonds and Credits purse will not spawn in private lobbies

XP boosters will be consumed in private lobbies. This is something we will address for the full release (so that boosters will not be consumed) but please be advised for the beta!

Private Lobbies (BETA) Known issues

If players do not find a match (matchmaking fails) there will not be any messaging to notify them as such. This will be fixed in a future update

When a private lobby leader cancels a search for a server, the rest of the members in the lobby will sometimes continue searching

If the leader leaves a match, they can start a new match while other players are still in the existing match. This will bring players to the new match from the currently still running existing match

There’s currently no audio feedback when navigating around the private lobby menu

Dropdown menu for team selection sometimes closes prematurely - If it could scream “Fight Me” it likely would, but see the fourth known issue

The play button is accessible to private lobby players at the end of a match

The Private Party leader crown icon is not in this beta

Some text is not localized

Shop Rework

We’ve been adamant since day one that we did not want to prey on player’s fear of missing out when it comes to our cosmetics offering. The way our shop has been setup was not well suited to such a mission, forcing you to wait through a full rotation to get the skin you are interested in was not ideal. As we look to expand the selection of the shop in the future, we are launching a rework that entirely removes the time based aspect of rotations. Players now have access to every single shop item at any time through the different pages.

Cover Swap VFX tweaks

The visible VFX when someone swaps cover has been made a bit faster and a bit less overt to allow more cover swap with less danger for players overall.

Agents

Larcin

Small update specifically on Cadence. We’ve heard the feedback and seen the analytics showing that Cadence is currently performing too well compared to other options on Larcin. While we felt that the reduced damage heavily diluted it’s identity as a “long range” option, it’s clear that putting it back up made the weapon too strong again.

We are trying with this to keep the “long range” damage identity while reducing other aspects of the weapon to make it less versatile when missing shots or having to reload mid-fight.

Weapon

Mod 1: Cadence

Mag size 14=>12

Reload time 1.25s=>1.4s

Delay between bursts .375s => .425s

Gadgets

Umbrella Shield

We’ve seen the evolution of the “ shield tech” ever since we added the weak points on the deployable shield. The in-hand version of the shield is now the way to go to quick swap leading to frustrating encounters. We are adding a small delay when swapping back to a weapon from an open shield before you can fire again and reducing in-hand shield health a bit to make it less of an oppressive tool in highly-skilled hands. We’ll keep monitoring the situation after these changes hit live.

In-Hand Shield health 75 => 50

Delay added before being able to shoot after swap .35s

Bug Fixes

General

Tweaked toggle run behavior to be more pleasant on controller

Fixed an issue that led to the Umbrella shield to appear still active when destroyed from far away

Fixed an issue that prevented the achievement “social of solace” from being unlocked

Fixed an issue that lead to inks not appearing for other players sometimes

Level

Fragrant shore

Fixed the vault terminal alarm not sounding off inside the fort’s basement purple room

Agents

Chavez

Fixed an issue that led to “return to sender” sound effects persisting infinitely if Chavez was eliminated during the effect

Madame Xiu

Fixed an issue that allowed Xiu to use her expertise twice when swapping tools quickly

Sasori

Fixed an issue with “Noxious Gas” that would cancel the expertise when swapping tools

Fixed an issue that led to Sasori’s clouds appearing green for both allies and enemies

Yu-Mi

Fixed an issue that would lead to energy catalyst not refunding cooldown when destroying a shield through the weak spot

Please be sure to let us know if you encounter any issues during this beta by leaving a bug report in the official forums or Discord, and be sure to join the conversation about how you would like Private Lobbies to grow in the future!