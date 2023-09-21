Major Patch 4

Hey Warriors

We are hyped to push our fourth Major Patch! As always we appreciate your patience, and we'll continue to post announcements on our future plans in our Discord.



Early Access 0.5.0

Major Changes

First pass of Unit SFX for basic attacks and (non-Warrior) explosions

Reworked Achievements to Quests and Early Progression (removed existing T3/T4 units unlocks until new Quests are completed)

Reworked Talents and reset all Talent Points

First pass of Lifetime Stats

New look for all Dragons

Added tracking fastest Clear Time for all +5 Maps

Changed Map 3 to Map 6 and pushed former Maps 4-6 down to 3-5

Added a Map loading system to reduce game size on disk

Bug Fixes

Fixed Enemy Vassal showing green HP bar

Fixed Elf Warrior DOT doing too much damage

Fixed Elf Warrior duration lasting too long

Fixed some Warriors not tracking kills in specific situations

Still testing bandaid fixes for Orc Warrior as we setup to rework in 0.6.0, sorry!

Fixed Enraged Lizard Wizard dying after attacking once

Fixed Reroll button showing on the first Artifact Selection

Map Changes

Changed the Enemy Castle to stop regenning HP if any of the T3 Towers are down (previously required all T3 Towers down)

Minor adjustment to Player and Enemy spawn positions

UI

General QOL to most places

New End Round screen

Added pressing the Escape key on Main Menu to close menus or open the Options

Changed some UI sounds and added them to a few missing places

You can always find the patch notes and other announcements in our Discord

Thanks!

Kall and darbs