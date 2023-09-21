 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Castle Warriors update for 21 September 2023

Major Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 12241740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Warriors
We are hyped to push our fourth Major Patch! As always we appreciate your patience, and we'll continue to post announcements on our future plans in our Discord.


Early Access 0.5.0

Major Changes

  • First pass of Unit SFX for basic attacks and (non-Warrior) explosions
  • Reworked Achievements to Quests and Early Progression (removed existing T3/T4 units unlocks until new Quests are completed)
  • Reworked Talents and reset all Talent Points
  • First pass of Lifetime Stats
  • New look for all Dragons
  • Added tracking fastest Clear Time for all +5 Maps
  • Changed Map 3 to Map 6 and pushed former Maps 4-6 down to 3-5
  • Added a Map loading system to reduce game size on disk

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Enemy Vassal showing green HP bar
  • Fixed Elf Warrior DOT doing too much damage
  • Fixed Elf Warrior duration lasting too long
  • Fixed some Warriors not tracking kills in specific situations
  • Still testing bandaid fixes for Orc Warrior as we setup to rework in 0.6.0, sorry!
  • Fixed Enraged Lizard Wizard dying after attacking once
  • Fixed Reroll button showing on the first Artifact Selection

Map Changes

  • Changed the Enemy Castle to stop regenning HP if any of the T3 Towers are down (previously required all T3 Towers down)
  • Minor adjustment to Player and Enemy spawn positions

UI

  • General QOL to most places
  • New End Round screen
  • Added pressing the Escape key on Main Menu to close menus or open the Options
  • Changed some UI sounds and added them to a few missing places

You can always find the patch notes and other announcements in our Discord

Thanks!
Kall and darbs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2135321 Depot 2135321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link