Major Patch 4

Hey Warriors
We are hyped to push our fourth Major Patch! As always we appreciate your patience, and we'll continue to post announcements on our future plans in our Discord.
Major Changes
- First pass of Unit SFX for basic attacks and (non-Warrior) explosions
- Reworked Achievements to Quests and Early Progression (removed existing T3/T4 units unlocks until new Quests are completed)
- Reworked Talents and reset all Talent Points
- First pass of Lifetime Stats
- New look for all Dragons
- Added tracking fastest Clear Time for all +5 Maps
- Changed Map 3 to Map 6 and pushed former Maps 4-6 down to 3-5
- Added a Map loading system to reduce game size on disk
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Enemy Vassal showing green HP bar
- Fixed Elf Warrior DOT doing too much damage
- Fixed Elf Warrior duration lasting too long
- Fixed some Warriors not tracking kills in specific situations
- Still testing bandaid fixes for Orc Warrior as we setup to rework in 0.6.0, sorry!
- Fixed Enraged Lizard Wizard dying after attacking once
- Fixed Reroll button showing on the first Artifact Selection
Map Changes
- Changed the Enemy Castle to stop regenning HP if any of the T3 Towers are down (previously required all T3 Towers down)
- Minor adjustment to Player and Enemy spawn positions
UI
- General QOL to most places
- New End Round screen
- Added pressing the Escape key on Main Menu to close menus or open the Options
- Changed some UI sounds and added them to a few missing places
You can always find the patch notes and other announcements in our Discord
Thanks!
Kall and darbs
