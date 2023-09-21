Patch 0.12 is out... NOW!
Thanks to you, we have managed to fix many bugs and improve the game balance & performance.
V0.12
[NEW]
-New Spawnpoints added to Team Deathmatch and Deathmatch (spawn-kill reduction).
-New Language Added.
-Spray instruction added to the Spray Selection Menu.
-Added reset buttons on KillCam black screens.
-Headshot SFX added.
[FIXED]
-Players names and health was visible to enemies (TDM & DM modes).
-Lobby chat is fixed and is displaying messages properly.
-Lobby chat is limited to 25 characters.
-Waiting Room Chat is limited to 25 characters.
-Game Chat is limited to 45 characters and is displaying messages properly.
-Shop Sprays category was not displaying sprays properly.
-Spray sound is now limited to closest area and cannot be heard globally.
[CHANGED]
-Spawn protection is extended from 3 to 5 seconds.
-Kill Cam is positioned higher.
-Crossbow balance: Bolt speed is increased from 65 to 200.
Walking speed with crossbow increased by 2.
Aim speed increased from 11 to 17.
-Dynamite balance: Walking speed with Dynamite increased by 2.
-Molotov balance: Walking speed with Molotov increased by 2.
Changed files in this update