Patch 0.12 is out... NOW!

Thanks to you, we have managed to fix many bugs and improve the game balance & performance.

V0.12

[NEW]

-New Spawnpoints added to Team Deathmatch and Deathmatch (spawn-kill reduction).

-New Language Added.

-Spray instruction added to the Spray Selection Menu.

-Added reset buttons on KillCam black screens.

-Headshot SFX added.

[FIXED]

-Players names and health was visible to enemies (TDM & DM modes).

-Lobby chat is fixed and is displaying messages properly.

-Lobby chat is limited to 25 characters.

-Waiting Room Chat is limited to 25 characters.

-Game Chat is limited to 45 characters and is displaying messages properly.

-Shop Sprays category was not displaying sprays properly.

-Spray sound is now limited to closest area and cannot be heard globally.

[CHANGED]

-Spawn protection is extended from 3 to 5 seconds.

-Kill Cam is positioned higher.

-Crossbow balance: Bolt speed is increased from 65 to 200.

Walking speed with crossbow increased by 2.

Aim speed increased from 11 to 17.

-Dynamite balance: Walking speed with Dynamite increased by 2.

-Molotov balance: Walking speed with Molotov increased by 2.