Hot Fix 0.17.0.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update improves SDNL and adds water volumes for Condo Creators!

Water Volume!

Water volumes are here! Players can now place water volumes in their Condos with the Condo IO tab. These volumes simulate water physics and have swimming animations.

There are several water types for visual differences, and you can color the water and adjust its friction as well.

SDNL Improvements/Balancing

Changes have also been made to improve and balance SDNL!

Workshop models are now adjusted to better reflect the size of hitboxes in SDNL.

You can also disable workshop models in Content > Workshop settings > Workshop Player Models In Game Worlds and the players will stay at normal scale.

Dino Battle has gotten some balancing changes. Dinos now have less health and can no longer grab armor or ammo. The win condition for Dino Battle is now based on the amount of kills a team has (30), rather than a time limit.

Players in 1st through 3rd/4th place in any game mode now have higher payouts! There is also an increase to the “Player Killed Bonus”.

Workshop Uploading Fixes

We have fixed several issues regarding uploading Workshop Condos to the Workshop. One of the major bugs was an issue with Condos not uploading when there were too many tags set. Another issue was that Condos that were large in file size (over 30mb) would not upload, which we fixed. And lastly, the screenshot tool now takes pictures properly again and at the right brightness.

Changes

Condo: More material improvements

Plaza - Dark Voyage: The time chamber transition effects now happen more quickly

Plaza - Dark Voyage: Ride gun is now a machine gun

Plaza - Dark Voyage: Ride gun now has improved hit FX, laser tracer, and is colored per player to make it easier to see what each player is shooting at

SDNL: Adjusted workshop scales to more accurately match hit boxes

SDNL: Increased Payouts SDNL: Increased 1st Place Payout from 1,000 to 1,500 units SDNL: Increased 2nd Place Payout from 800 to 1,200 units SDNL: Increased 3rd Place Payout from 600 to 900 units SDNL: Increased 4th Place Payout from 400 to 600 units SDNL: Increased Gun Game 1st Place Payout from 1,200 to 1,500 units SDNL: Increased Gun Game 2nd Place Payout from 800 to 1,000 units SDNL: Increased Gun Game 3rd Place Payout from 400 to 750 units SDNL: Increased Player Killed Bonus from 10 units to 50 units

SDNL: Dinos no longer can grab armor or ammo

SDNL: Dinos have a little less health

SDNL: Dino Battle is now first to 30 kills

SDNL: Changed Cash to Rating

SDNL: Egon Cannon damage increased (12 > 18)

SDNL: Flag held now shows up in view model

SDNL: CTF weapon loadout now spawns you with 1 machine gun (Dual UZI or Bullpup)

SDNL: Hinderance: Adjusted one of the ramped areas to become a spiral staircase to clean up the geometry in the area and make pathing more clear

SDNL: Hinderance: Widened up the blue side room to make it less cramped

SDNL: Hinderance: Improved the art for the cavernous entrance to lava area to look better and be slightly bigger

SDNL: Hinderance: Widened up the side passageway that goes to the lava area to be less cramped and flows better

SDNL: Hinderance: Replaced dirt pile that goes up to winding staircase with stacked blocks to look better and make more sense

SDNL: Hinderance: Widened and expanded various doorways

Condo IO: Added Water Volume. This volume lets you place swimmable water anywhere in your Condo. You can change the water type, color the water, and adjust the water friction

Condo IO: Added Ladder Volume. This volume lets you place invisible ladders anywhere in your Condo, allowing players to climb up how you'd like

Condo IO: Added Hit Target Volume item, an invisible box that has health and takes damage and outputs when it is dead. Comes with hit FX and damage notes and optional blood effects. Has OnDeath, OnHurt outputs and AddHealth, ResetHealth, and TakeHealth inputs, along with DefaultHealth and BloodType settings

Condo IO: Added Test Fire Relay button on the relay settings panel to easily test Relays

Condo IO: Added lock icon on relays when FiredOnce has been set

Condo IO: Added glow effect when a relay was just fired (only when Inventory or Tool is opened up)

Little Crusaders - Dragon: Reduced ground speed of dragon (back to what it was before SDNL)

Little Crusaders - Dragon: Reduced air control speed of dragon

Little Crusaders - Dragon: Added 0.35 delay before the bite deals damage

Libretro: Portable consoles now display game select when you first left click to use it (if you have not loaded a game already), then loads into game mode when you select a game (this will help lessen confusion on how to use these portable consoles)

Optimizations

Improved performance for volumetric fog

Bug Fixes

SDNL: Fixed player scales on models being smaller when workshop setting is disabled

SDNL: Fixed players dying or taking damage to themselves when shooting at other players in Gun Game

SDNL: Fixed results screen list not fitting all players on the screen

SDNL: Fixed flag/oddball not returning sometimes

SDNL: Fixed team list on HUD not swapping teams properly when team swap happens on a new round

SDNL: Fixed Garand playing empty clip animation/sound too early for clients

SDNL: Fixed fire input issues with Toy Hammer and gun game

SDNL: Fixed Magnum Laser search for targets not always occurring when holding alternative fire

SDNL - Hinderance: Fixed a cliff wall with bad collision

SDNL - Hinderance: Fixed pickups clipping through the floor

Virus: Corrosion: Fixed collision on cable railings so you can now shoot in-between the cables

Virus: Corrosion: Fixed collision on ornate railings so you can now shoot in between the cables

Plaza / Virus: Corrosion: Fixed missing collision on bent pipe models

Virus - Corrosion: Fixed bad collision on small standing tank model

Virus - Corrosion: Fixed bad collision on double tank model

Plaza - Dark Voyage: Fixed an issue where the exit door from the final time chamber back to the station platform was not opening

Plaza - Dark Voyage: Fixed an issue where exiting the first time chamber from the station platform to the wild west area had a long delay before ride movement

Plaza - Dark Voyage: The entrance doors to the time chambers no longer chop into the back portion of the ride vehicle

Plaza: Dark Voyage: Time chambers now reset properly after a cart finishes passing through it

Plaza: Dark Voyage: Fixed an audio bug that was causing the wild west's entry time chamber to not play door sounds when the exit door was opening

Plaza: Dark Voyage: Fixed being able to shoot the blood bottles in the blood kitchen before they are even visible

Workshop: Fixed crash when uploading or updating workshop addons when they have more than 5 tags

Workshop: Fixed not being able to upload workshop condos that have save data larger than 30MB

Workshop: Fixed condo screenshot tool producing broken images

Workshop: Fixed updating existing condos adding new screenshots instead of updating existing ones

Workshop: Fixed updating existing condos sometimes clearing the condo data on upload (i.e. uploading a 0 byte condo)

Condo: Fixed co-op condo inventory not displaying all items or IO items for clients

Condo: Fixed Haunted TV not displaying images

Condo: Prevented always requesting co-op condo inventory when switching to and from Condo IO tab

Condo: Fixed canvas texture rotation not applying on condo load sometimes

Condo IO: Fixed OnTeleported not firing off for clients on Teleporters and Teleport Volumes

Condo IO: Fixed OnPlayerLaunched not firing off on Player Launchers

Libretro: Fixed handhelds not removing properly when you holster the item

Libretro: Fixed handhelds (such as S3D) duplicating when rotating it

Minigolf - Forest: Fixed getting stuck on the railings on hole 14

Minigolf - Forest: Fixed getting stuck on the rotating log on hole 17

Little Crusaders: Fixed destructibles not playing destructible events

