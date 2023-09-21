 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 21 September 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.079

21 September 2023

  • Fixed "Connecting..." bug when trying to start co-op on some networks and settings.

  • Fixed bug in the "Uninterrupted Service" scenario, where it was not possible to reactivate the switches turned off by AO.

  • Fixed bug in the "Uninterrupted Service" scenario where AO, in some situations, did not chase the player.

  • Fixed bug in the "Forces of Nature" scenario, which did not unlock the achievement on Steam.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

