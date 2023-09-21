Patch notes: V 0.2.07.079

Share · View all patches · Build 12241452 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements have been made:

Manual operation of the crane was enabled inside the containment building for the positioning maneuver of the control rods. More info: https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2023/09/control-of-operating-crane.html

Added to the alarm due to misaligned control rods (and non-compliance in inspection).

The following bugs have been fixed:

Fixed "Connecting..." bug when trying to start co-op on some networks and settings.

Fixed bug in the "Uninterrupted Service" scenario, where it was not possible to reactivate the switches turned off by AO.

Fixed bug in the "Uninterrupted Service" scenario where AO, in some situations, did not chase the player.

Fixed bug in the "Forces of Nature" scenario, which did not unlock the achievement on Steam.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

