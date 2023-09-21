Patch notes: V 0.2.07.079

The following improvements have been made:
-
Manual operation of the crane was enabled inside the containment building for the positioning maneuver of the control rods. More info: https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2023/09/control-of-operating-crane.html
-
Added to the alarm due to misaligned control rods (and non-compliance in inspection).
The following bugs have been fixed:
-
Fixed "Connecting..." bug when trying to start co-op on some networks and settings.
-
Fixed bug in the "Uninterrupted Service" scenario, where it was not possible to reactivate the switches turned off by AO.
-
Fixed bug in the "Uninterrupted Service" scenario where AO, in some situations, did not chase the player.
-
Fixed bug in the "Forces of Nature" scenario, which did not unlock the achievement on Steam.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
Changed files in this update